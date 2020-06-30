All apartments in Chino Hills
16474 Denhaven Court

16474 Denhaven Court · No Longer Available
Location

16474 Denhaven Court, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Beautiful well kept 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Chino Hills gated community. Low maintance backyard. Great Schools. New AC and heating unit.
Cul de sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16474 Denhaven Court have any available units?
16474 Denhaven Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 16474 Denhaven Court currently offering any rent specials?
16474 Denhaven Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16474 Denhaven Court pet-friendly?
No, 16474 Denhaven Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 16474 Denhaven Court offer parking?
No, 16474 Denhaven Court does not offer parking.
Does 16474 Denhaven Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16474 Denhaven Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16474 Denhaven Court have a pool?
No, 16474 Denhaven Court does not have a pool.
Does 16474 Denhaven Court have accessible units?
No, 16474 Denhaven Court does not have accessible units.
Does 16474 Denhaven Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 16474 Denhaven Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16474 Denhaven Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16474 Denhaven Court has units with air conditioning.

