Chino Hills, CA
Village Oaks-CA
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:14 AM

Village Oaks-CA

15773 High Knoll Dr · (909) 345-6302
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 214 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,809

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Unit 260 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

Unit 216 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,819

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 · Avail. Sep 9

$2,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 911 sqft

Unit 176 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 911 sqft

Unit 033 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,079

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 911 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Oaks-CA.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car wash area
carport
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
playground
Welcome home to Village Oaks Apartment Homes, where luxurious interiors are combined with panoramic mountain and valley views in a beautiful park like setting creating the ultimate living experience. We are centrally located near the 60, 57, 91 and 71 freeways for a smooth commute anywhere you want to be.Our professionally manicured landscaping offers a warm retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. You will find creatively well designed newly renovated one and two bedroom homes all offering exceptional amenities like a washer/dryer in unit, your own private patio or balcony, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Residents can take enjoyment while playing a game on our basketball court, relaxing in our soothing spa, sitting out by our two sparkling swimming pools, stay energized with our state of the art fitness center and enjoy a friendly outing by our picnic areas with barbecues. For added convenience to all of our residents we include access to a fully equipped business center, clubhouse, children's play area and ample guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village Oaks-CA have any available units?
Village Oaks-CA has 6 units available starting at $1,809 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does Village Oaks-CA have?
Some of Village Oaks-CA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Oaks-CA currently offering any rent specials?
Village Oaks-CA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Oaks-CA pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Oaks-CA is pet friendly.
Does Village Oaks-CA offer parking?
Yes, Village Oaks-CA offers parking.
Does Village Oaks-CA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Village Oaks-CA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Oaks-CA have a pool?
Yes, Village Oaks-CA has a pool.
Does Village Oaks-CA have accessible units?
No, Village Oaks-CA does not have accessible units.
Does Village Oaks-CA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Oaks-CA has units with dishwashers.
