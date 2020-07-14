Village Oaks-CA

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance car wash area carport dog grooming area dog park e-payments internet access internet cafe package receiving playground

Welcome home to Village Oaks Apartment Homes, where luxurious interiors are combined with panoramic mountain and valley views in a beautiful park like setting creating the ultimate living experience. We are centrally located near the 60, 57, 91 and 71 freeways for a smooth commute anywhere you want to be.Our professionally manicured landscaping offers a warm retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. You will find creatively well designed newly renovated one and two bedroom homes all offering exceptional amenities like a washer/dryer in unit, your own private patio or balcony, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Residents can take enjoyment while playing a game on our basketball court, relaxing in our soothing spa, sitting out by our two sparkling swimming pools, stay energized with our state of the art fitness center and enjoy a friendly outing by our picnic areas with barbecues. For added convenience to all of our residents we include access to a fully equipped business center, clubhouse, children's play area and ample guest parking.