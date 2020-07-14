Village Oaks-CA

Amenities
Welcome home to Village Oaks Apartment Homes, where luxurious interiors are combined with panoramic mountain and valley views in a beautiful park like setting creating the ultimate living experience. We are centrally located near the 60, 57, 91 and 71 freeways for a smooth commute anywhere you want to be.Our professionally manicured landscaping offers a warm retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. You will find creatively well designed newly renovated one and two bedroom homes all offering exceptional amenities like a washer/dryer in unit, your own private patio or balcony, gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Residents can take enjoyment while playing a game on our basketball court, relaxing in our soothing spa, sitting out by our two sparkling swimming pools, stay energized with our state of the art fitness center and enjoy a friendly outing by our picnic areas with barbecues. For added convenience to all of our residents we include access to a fully equipped business center, clubhouse, children's play area and ample guest parking.