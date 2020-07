Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub ice maker oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub media room 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill dog park key fob access online portal

With a stunning mission style architecture and fanned by tall green trees, Missions at Chino Hills is an oasis of serenity right next to the bustle of the city. Our pastoral atmosphere makes our apartments in Chino Hills a great choice for those who want to escape the agitation of the city, while our high quality of life, proximity to excellent schools and commitment to community make your apartment living truly unique.



Equipped with everything you need to turn your life from ordinary to extraordinary, our pet-friendly community features a movie theater with surround sound, a business center, and a coffee bar with a pool table. We also have a resort-style pool with spa, a recreation park, picnic areas, and a state-of-the-art fitness center for you to enjoy. When it comes to your new home, we offer spacious one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans adorned with every convenience for your utmost comfort. You’ll love the functional aspects like having a washer and dryer set, an electronic