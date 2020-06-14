Apartment List
219 Apartments for rent in Chino Hills, CA with garage

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with short commutes to Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside. Wood-style plank flooring, double-sink vanities and French doors to private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
5 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,068
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,517
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,866
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Crossings of Chino Hills in Chino Hills, CA, a brand new luxury Chino Hills apartment complex designed to cater to your sophisticated lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
15 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,890
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,699
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
9 Units Available
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
16 Units Available
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1442 sqft
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
9 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,783
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,154
1824 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
2 Units Available
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-bedroom apartments near parks and Gordon Ranch. Community features gym, basketball court, playground and pool. Pet-friendly living with a clubhouse for fun. In-unit laundry and balcony or patio.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
860 sqft
Apartments have in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has a basketball court, BBQ and gym. Located close to Chino Hill State Park.
Last updated June 8 at 12:59am
Contact for Availability
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
Full service apartments in a friendly gated complex, close to the 71, 91 and 60 freeways and Chino Hills State Park. Residents can enjoy the clubhouse, movie theater, pool and spa.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15535 Yorba Avenue
15535 Yorba Avenue, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1648 sqft
Move-in ready single store home with sprawling front and back yards. This recently updated home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths with an open floor plan. Tile floors and laminate flooring through out.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr
16231 Bermuda Dunes Drive, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2120 sqft
Chino Hills - 3 Bed 3 Bath House for Lease. This great home sits on a quiet residential street and has new stainless-steel appliances & new carpet.

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
4705 Golden Road
4705 Golden Road, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1973 sqft
Two Story home with 4 Bedrooms with carpet and hardwood floor. 3 car garage, covered patio with fan. Prefect for a growing family.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
15572 Ficus Street
15572 Ficus Street, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2065 sqft
Chino Hills lease presents by Johnathan Chao and Fanny Chao of Keller Williams Premier Properties. Please contact Johnathan at 6268230127 should you have any questions or to schedule a showing appointment. Nestled in the heart of Chino Hills.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2647 Macadamia Court
2647 Macadamian Court, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2881 sqft
Welcome Home to this Beautiful 2,881 sq. ft. 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath magnificent home on a 9,400 sq. ft.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4044 Oakley Circle
4044 Oakley Circle, Chino Hills, CA
6 Bedrooms
$3,750
3489 sqft
EXECUTIVE HOME IN THE PRESTIGIOUS RIDGE GATE GATED COMMUNITY OF CHINO HILLS. THIS CORNER LOT HOME OFFERS PRIVACY AND GREAT VIEWS.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
14704 Moon Crest Lane
14704 Moon Crest Lane, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1336 sqft
Welcome home to 14704 Moon Crest unit B centrally located in the award winning city of Chino Hills. This 3 Bed 2.5 Bath town home features Laminate flooring, open floor plan, large closets, private court yard, and private 2 deep 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4548 Mesa Boulevard
4548 Mesa Boulevard, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Prime location ,close to everywhere,located in the heart of chino hills .It features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms ,2 attached car garage ,entering through private gate and private back yard for .

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
15345 Orchid Circle
15345 Orchid Cir, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1597 sqft
Chino Hills - Newer townhome at Lago Los Serranos in Chino Hills. Property features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Downstairs has a tile floor in Kitchen and carpet in living room, wood cabinets, and stone countertop.
Results within 1 mile of Chino Hills

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
4630 Pennyroyal Drive
4630 Pennyroyal Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1904 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous, 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH, REMODELED home, located in the very desirable 24 HOUR GATED community of GREEN RIVER, just minutes from Orange County.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
17 Viewpoint Circle
17 Viewpoint Circle, Pomona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2492 sqft
Beautiful 4Bd 3Bth house in Phillips Ranch - Beautiful 4 bedroom house with 3 bathrooms, and has a large backyard. This home is the quiet Phillips Ranch neighborhood. The home is walking distance from an elementary school.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
11 Goldstar Pl
11 Goldstar Place, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1330 sqft
A charming 2 bedrooms and 2.5 full baths modern condo for rent in a quiet highly desirable neighborhood in a Gated Phillips Ranch Community of Pomona. Lease Duration is 1year.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
11 Knoll Ridge Drive
11 Knoll Ridge Drive, Pomona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2381 sqft
Move in condition lease in beautiful Phillips Ranch. Located on a quiet cul de sac with a 5 minute walk to the mile long greenbelt- that is one of the gems of "The Ranch". All 4 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths, with 2381 sf on a large 9305 sf lot.
Results within 5 miles of Chino Hills
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
19 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,924
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
City Guide for Chino Hills, CA

Named as one of the best places to live in 2012 and residents' income rank 6th highest relative to size Chino Hills makes every prospective resident's mouth water.

Let's talk about Chino Hills, California, a city located in the southwestern corner of San Bernardino County and just outside of Los Angeles County. This city of 75,655 people is about 44.7 square miles in size. If that sounds pretty big, it's because around here there is room to spread out. In the distance, the scenic San Gabriel mountains overlook fertile green valleys and gently rolling hills. Yes, this is very much the California lifestyle you hope to be living. Through the 1970s, this area was mainly a place for wild horses and cows, but over time, people moved in. Chino Hills was developed around the Vellano Country Club, a private golf course developed here to the tune of $2 million, one of the most expensive in the region at the time that it was built. So, can you land your own patch of turf in Chino Hills if you're not a millionaire? Yes, but you might have to search around a bit to find something affordable. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Chino Hills, CA

Chino Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

