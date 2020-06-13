Apartment List
/
CA
/
chino hills
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:48 AM

35 Accessible Apartments for rent in Chino Hills, CA

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,729
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Crossings of Chino Hills in Chino Hills, CA, a brand new luxury Chino Hills apartment complex designed to cater to your sophisticated lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:48am
4 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Results within 5 miles of Chino Hills
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with media room, gym bike racks, two pools and carport. Units feature large closets, A/C, patio/balcony and electronic thermostat. Great location close to Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
857 sqft
Community features a business center, picnic area, playground and swimming pool. Units have accent walls, central air, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Located close to major roads, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:14am
$
Sierra del Oro
19 Units Available
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans, in-home laundry and granite countertops. Located close to hiking trails and golf courses of the region. Easy access to CA-91.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
782 sqft
Here at Park Villas, Chino's best apartment community, the most important feature is not the variety of large spacious apartment homes, the fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryer hook-ups, or the private patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
996 sqft
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
7 Units Available
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
640 sqft
One visit to Villa Serena Senior Apartments in Chino, CA and you'll discover an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
2 Units Available
ReNew Mills
551 E Riverside Dr, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
853 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
18 Units Available
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica, Corona, CA
Studio
$1,551
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1050 sqft
Community offers pool, hot tubs and fitness center. Apartments include wood-style flooring, open living plan and more. Located just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment options.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
6121 Riverside Drive
6121 Riverside Drive, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
11371 sqft
Wonderful 1 bed 1 Bath SENIOR 55+ and better apartment. ALL OCCUPANTS MUST BE AGE 55. max 2 occupants No Exceptions. enjoy modern living in chino. this unit features one walk in shower and and one bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Chino Hills
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Casitas
1900 S Campus Ave, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,414
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
775 sqft
Welcome to the Casitas Apartments in the center of Ontario, California. This opportune location places you right where you want to be.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Freeway Corridor
11 Units Available
Atrium
1829 E Workman Ave, West Covina, CA
Studio
$1,831
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1000 sqft
Residential location near Workman Avenue Elementary and Traweek Middle Schools. Units with high-speed internet access, patios/balconies, abundant storage, and fully equipped kitchens. On-site laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Glendora
8 Units Available
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St, Glendora, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,558
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1000 sqft
Welcome to grand Terrace Apartments where we treat our residents like family. We have a great community and offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Glendora, CA.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
La Mesa
33 Units Available
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,931
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,745
1348 sqft
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
San Dimas
12 Units Available
Mountain View Apartments
650 E Bonita Ave, San Dimas, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
954 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1126 sqft
Mountain View Apartments are centrally located, and units offer private outdoor-space, luxurious bathrooms, and energy-efficient utilities. Enjoy the on-site pool and spa as well as extra storage for your belongings.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,547
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
1025 sqft
Cozy apartments near California State University, Fullerton. Community amenities include a garden, sauna and cafe. Close to Craig Regional Park. Easy access to Riverside Freeway.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Foothill Corridor
8 Units Available
La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes
2855 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,695
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to La Verne Village Luxury Apartment Homes and Shops in La Verne, California.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
Oak Tree Court
155 S Angelina Dr, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1010 sqft
Luxury community with a resort-style pool, BBQ and picnic areas. Dual master suites with mirrored closet doors. Quick access to the 57 and 91 freeways in central Orange County.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West La Verne
2 Units Available
Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes
2132 Blossom Ln, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
546 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
912 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Mountain Apartment Homes in La Verne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
4 Units Available
Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments
5205 San Bernardino St, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
540 sqft
Come discover a whole new meaning to the word “fun” when you join us at Heritage Park Montclair Senior Apartments. We are a beautiful senior community surrounded by a 3.8-acre garden-like atmosphere in Montclair, California.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,373
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,689
1303 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.

June 2020 Chino Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chino Hills Rent Report. Chino Hills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chino Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Chino Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chino Hills Rent Report. Chino Hills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chino Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chino Hills rents decline sharply over the past month

Chino Hills rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chino Hills stand at $1,599 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,025 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Chino Hills' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chino Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chino Hills

    As rents have increased marginally in Chino Hills, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chino Hills is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Chino Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $2,025 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Chino Hills.
    • While Chino Hills' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chino Hills than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Chino Hills is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 BedroomsChino Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChino Hills 3 BedroomsChino Hills Accessible ApartmentsChino Hills Apartments with Balcony
    Chino Hills Apartments with GarageChino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChino Hills Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChino Hills Apartments with Parking
    Chino Hills Apartments with PoolChino Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerChino Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsChino Hills Furnished ApartmentsChino Hills Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
    Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA
    Tustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Los Angeles