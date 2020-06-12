Apartment List
125 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Chino Hills, CA

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
7 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,989
916 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
14 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1117 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
2 Units Available
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
901 sqft
2-bedroom apartments near parks and Gordon Ranch. Community features gym, basketball court, playground and pool. Pet-friendly living with a clubhouse for fun. In-unit laundry and balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
15 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1433 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
9 Units Available
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,038
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with short commutes to Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside. Wood-style plank flooring, double-sink vanities and French doors to private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
5 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
880 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
18 Units Available
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1162 sqft
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
860 sqft
Apartments have in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has a basketball court, BBQ and gym. Located close to Chino Hill State Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 8 at 12:59am
Contact for Availability
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
Full service apartments in a friendly gated complex, close to the 71, 91 and 60 freeways and Chino Hills State Park. Residents can enjoy the clubhouse, movie theater, pool and spa.
Results within 1 mile of Chino Hills
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Hidden Hills
10 Units Available
Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr, Yorba Linda, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,180
1128 sqft
Close to attractions like Disneyland and The Outlets at Orange. Apartments feature contemporary interiors, such as wood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community offers vacation-inspired amenities and direct access to the Santa Ana River Canyon Trail.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
11 Goldstar Pl
11 Goldstar Place, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1330 sqft
A charming 2 bedrooms and 2.5 full baths modern condo for rent in a quiet highly desirable neighborhood in a Gated Phillips Ranch Community of Pomona. Lease Duration is 1year.
Results within 5 miles of Chino Hills
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 06:42am
7 Units Available
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
996 sqft
Monaco Senior Living Apartments is centrally located in Chino, California! Our senior living community at the center of it all! Built for the active senior in mind, enjoy the convenience of nearby shopping, fine restaurants, and medical facilities.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Oakmont
7 Units Available
Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
952 sqft
Discover Claremont Park. We offer many amenities and features for your enjoyment as such A pampered lifestyle with a large resort-style swimming pool with 2 large Cabana style lounge areas. 2 BBQs at the Pool for your bbqing enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Anaheim Hills
13 Units Available
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1042 sqft
This community has two swimming pools and is located in the coveted Anaheim Hills area. Residents have easy access to shopping at the Anaheim Hills Festival. Units are recently renovated and have granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:08am
$
Sierra del Oro
20 Units Available
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1146 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans, in-home laundry and granite countertops. Located close to hiking trails and golf courses of the region. Easy access to CA-91.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
18 Units Available
Sierra Del Oro Apartments
1456 Serfas Club Dr, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1007 sqft
Situated at the base of the Santa Ana mountains. Commuter-friendly location near major highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplace and in-unit laundry. Community offers basketball and tennis courts, pools, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
14 Units Available
Monterey Station
180 E Monterey Ave, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
940 sqft
Studios and 1-2 bedrooms in modern style, just blocks from Pomona Amtrak station. Fireplace, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Dog park on-site. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
Sycamore Canyon
12 Units Available
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir, Anaheim, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1095 sqft
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome to Sycamore Canyon Apartments! Our community is located in Anaheim Hills, California and offers beautiful views while allowing residents to escape the hustle and
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
35 Units Available
eaves Phillips Ranch
400 Appian Way, Pomona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1008 sqft
Relish in the convenience of your new home's location, right off the 10, 60, 57 and 71 freeways. Luxury amenities include 24-hour gym, pool and hot tub, courtyard and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
806 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments with media room, gym bike racks, two pools and carport. Units feature large closets, A/C, patio/balcony and electronic thermostat. Great location close to Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
18 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1296 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
10 Units Available
Pearl La Floresta
420 La Crescenta Drive, Brea, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
1095 sqft
Community features include dog washing stations, a sky deck and a cyber cafe. Spacious one- to three-bedroom homes boast expansive closets and decks. Off Valencia Avenue in Brea near Orangetheory Fitness, Starbucks and Whole Foods.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Lincoln Park Apartments
1261 Ryan Ln, Corona, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
857 sqft
Community features a business center, picnic area, playground and swimming pool. Units have accent walls, central air, private patio/balcony and washer/dryer. Located close to major roads, shopping and dining.

June 2020 Chino Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chino Hills Rent Report. Chino Hills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chino Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Chino Hills rents decline sharply over the past month

Chino Hills rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chino Hills stand at $1,599 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,025 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Chino Hills' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chino Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chino Hills

    As rents have increased marginally in Chino Hills, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chino Hills is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Chino Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $2,025 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Chino Hills.
    • While Chino Hills' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chino Hills than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Chino Hills is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

