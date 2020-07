Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors carpet extra storage oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport courtyard 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub package receiving bbq/grill internet access internet cafe

Our Portofino apartments in Chino Hills allow you to walk to the Shops at Chino Hills! Nestled on a hillside in the quiet Chino Hills neighborhood, Portofino apartments are in a pet friendly, gated community offering beautiful views of the valley and mountains. Our newly renovated homes feature accent walls, new appliances and hard surface flooring.Minutes from Routes 60 and 71, parks, dining and Cal State Poly-Pomona. Portofino apartments in Chino Hills are located in the desirable Rolling Ridge School District.