212 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chino Hills, CA

Verified



Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
4 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,948
1442 sqft
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
Verified



Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
15 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,154
1824 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Verified



Last updated June 8 at 12:59am
Contact for Availability
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
Full service apartments in a friendly gated complex, close to the 71, 91 and 60 freeways and Chino Hills State Park. Residents can enjoy the clubhouse, movie theater, pool and spa.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15483 Oakdale Road
15483 Oakdale Road, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1883 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with bonus room for lease Ready Now - This 3 bedroom and a den/office / 2 1/2 bathroom home is located in one of the well sought neighborhoods in Chino Hills.



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4328 Foxrun Drive
4328 Foxrun Drive, Chino Hills, CA
4328 FOXRUN DRIVE, CHINO HILLS 91709 (4 BED / 3 BATH) - This charming 2276 sq. ft.



Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr
16231 Bermuda Dunes Drive, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2120 sqft
Chino Hills - 3 Bed 3 Bath House for Lease. This great home sits on a quiet residential street and has new stainless-steel appliances & new carpet.



Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
15812 Ellington Way
15812 Ellington Way, Chino Hills, CA
Only 2.5 year old! Light and bright Single Family House with nice size backyard in the highly demanded Bristol Community.



Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
4705 Golden Road
4705 Golden Road, Chino Hills, CA
Two Story home with 4 Bedrooms with carpet and hardwood floor. 3 car garage, covered patio with fan. Prefect for a growing family.



Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
5117 Pomona Rincon Road
5117 Pomona Rincon Rd, Chino Hills, CA
Almost brand new home in the heart of Chino Hills for lease. The location is super convenient to local businesses yet hiding away from the crowd.



Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3746 Valle Vista
3746 Valle Vista Drive, Chino Hills, CA
Great Neighborhood in Chino Hills!!! This single story pool home is a 4 bedroom with 2 full baths. Freshly painted and move in ready. The backyard has a pool and includes a pool service. The family room features a fireplace and is very open.



Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4320 Golden Glen Drive
4320 Golden Glen Drive, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1630 sqft
Chino Hills lease presented by Johnathan Chao of Keller Williams Realty. For questions or showing, please call or text Johnathan Chao at 6268231027. View, view, view home! Enter into a high ceilings living area with an open view to the back yard.



Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
15572 Ficus Street
15572 Ficus Street, Chino Hills, CA
Chino Hills lease presents by Johnathan Chao and Fanny Chao of Keller Williams Premier Properties. Please contact Johnathan at 6268230127 should you have any questions or to schedule a showing appointment. Nestled in the heart of Chino Hills.



Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
15762 Rolling Ridge Drive
15762 Rolling Ridge Drive, Chino Hills, CA
Charming 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Chino Hills with 1651 living sq. feet and central air/heat. Newer front door with brick accented entry. Updated decor includes attractive new laminate flooring throughout the whole house .



Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2647 Macadamia Court
2647 Macadamian Court, Chino Hills, CA
Welcome Home to this Beautiful 2,881 sq. ft. 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath magnificent home on a 9,400 sq. ft.



Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
14704 Molise Court
14704 Molise Lane, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1556 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sits in a prime cul-de-sac neighborhood of Chino Hills. Located close to award winning schools, shopping and dining locations. You do not want to miss this opportunity!



Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
4044 Oakley Circle
4044 Oakley Circle, Chino Hills, CA
EXECUTIVE HOME IN THE PRESTIGIOUS RIDGE GATE GATED COMMUNITY OF CHINO HILLS. THIS CORNER LOT HOME OFFERS PRIVACY AND GREAT VIEWS.



Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
15574 Feldspar Drive
15574 Feldspar Drive, Chino Hills, CA
Lovely tri-level home in the Carbon Canyon area of Chino Hills.



Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
14704 Moon Crest Lane
14704 Moon Crest Lane, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1336 sqft
Welcome home to 14704 Moon Crest unit B centrally located in the award winning city of Chino Hills. This 3 Bed 2.5 Bath town home features Laminate flooring, open floor plan, large closets, private court yard, and private 2 deep 2 car garage.



Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
4548 Mesa Boulevard
4548 Mesa Boulevard, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1300 sqft
Prime location ,close to everywhere,located in the heart of chino hills .It features 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms ,2 attached car garage ,entering through private gate and private back yard for .



Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
15345 Orchid Circle
15345 Orchid Cir, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1597 sqft
Chino Hills - Newer townhome at Lago Los Serranos in Chino Hills. Property features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Downstairs has a tile floor in Kitchen and carpet in living room, wood cabinets, and stone countertop.



Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
16404 Brentwood Court
16404 Brentwood Court, Chino Hills, CA
Move-In ready Chino Hills home located in a gated community. Offering over 2,400 square feet of living space this property includes 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Chino Hills



Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17 Viewpoint Circle
17 Viewpoint Circle, Pomona, CA
Beautiful 4Bd 3Bth house in Phillips Ranch - Beautiful 4 bedroom house with 3 bathrooms, and has a large backyard. This home is the quiet Phillips Ranch neighborhood. The home is walking distance from an elementary school.

June 2020 Chino Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chino Hills Rent Report. Chino Hills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chino Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Chino Hills Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Chino Hills Rent Report. Chino Hills rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Chino Hills rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Chino Hills rents decline sharply over the past month

Chino Hills rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Chino Hills stand at $1,599 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,025 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Chino Hills' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Riverside Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Chino Hills, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Riverside metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Victorville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.9%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,430, while one-bedrooms go for $1,143.
    • Over the past year, Moreno Valley is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 0.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,725, while one-bedrooms go for $1,379.
    • Corona has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,267; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.4% over the past year.
    • San Bernardino has the least expensive rents in the Riverside metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,070; rents increased 0.1% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Chino Hills

    As rents have increased marginally in Chino Hills, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Chino Hills is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Chino Hills' median two-bedroom rent of $2,025 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Chino Hills.
    • While Chino Hills' rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Chino Hills than most large cities. For example, Jacksonville has a median 2BR rent of $1,096, where Chino Hills is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Riverside
    $1,080
    $1,350
    0
    1.5%
    San Bernardino
    $860
    $1,070
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fontana
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Moreno Valley
    $1,380
    $1,730
    0
    -0.7%
    Rancho Cucamonga
    $1,440
    $1,800
    -0.6%
    0.4%
    Ontario
    $1,210
    $1,520
    0
    1.1%
    Corona
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Victorville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    2.9%
    Murrieta
    $1,440
    $1,800
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Temecula
    $1,480
    $1,870
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Hesperia
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Hemet
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.3%
    3%
    Chino
    $1,260
    $1,600
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Menifee
    $1,340
    $1,670
    0
    -0.4%
    Indio
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0.1%
    6.3%
    Chino Hills
    $1,600
    $2,030
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Upland
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Apple Valley
    $920
    $1,160
    0
    0.9%
    Redlands
    $940
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    3.1%
    Perris
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Highland
    $820
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Lake Elsinore
    $1,590
    $2,010
    -0.2%
    2.9%
    Palm Desert
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Palm Springs
    $940
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.3%
    La Quinta
    $1,090
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -3.2%
    Wildomar
    $1,450
    $1,820
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Adelanto
    $1,020
    $1,280
    0
    0.2%
    Desert Hot Springs
    $890
    $1,120
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Twentynine Palms
    $670
    $830
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Loma Linda
    $1,050
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Barstow
    $760
    $950
    0.3%
    4.6%
    Yucca Valley
    $690
    $870
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

