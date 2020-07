Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse fire pit hot tub internet access media room playground

With 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom floor plans, The Heights at Chino Hills Apartment Homes offer world-class living. A private garage, oversize Roman soaking tub, and washer and dryer are just a few of the comforts you'll discover. Step out onto your balcony or patio and feel invigorated by the surrounding landscape of mountains and valleys. Here, you'll not only have access to the highest-rated schools in the area, but will enjoy an easy commute with quick access to the 71, 91 and 60 freeways.