Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:30 PM

284 Apartments for rent in Chino Hills, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chino Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
9 Units Available
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,054
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,993
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with short commutes to Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside. Wood-style plank flooring, double-sink vanities and French doors to private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,903
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,401
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,686
1307 sqft
Welcome to The Crossings of Chino Hills in Chino Hills, CA, a brand new luxury Chino Hills apartment complex designed to cater to your sophisticated lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,891
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,744
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
7 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
916 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
15 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,346
1072 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,658
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,158
1824 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,872
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-bedroom apartments near parks and Gordon Ranch. Community features gym, basketball court, playground and pool. Pet-friendly living with a clubhouse for fun. In-unit laundry and balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
6 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,805
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,036
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,536
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
860 sqft
Apartments have in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has a basketball court, BBQ and gym. Located close to Chino Hill State Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 8 at 12:59am
Contact for Availability
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
Full service apartments in a friendly gated complex, close to the 71, 91 and 60 freeways and Chino Hills State Park. Residents can enjoy the clubhouse, movie theater, pool and spa.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr
16231 Bermuda Dunes Drive, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2120 sqft
Chino Hills - 3 Bed 3 Bath House for Lease. This great home sits on a quiet residential street and has new stainless-steel appliances & new carpet.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3080 Giant Forest Loop
3080 Giant Forest Loop, Chino Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,800
3793 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This beautiful home situated inside the prestige community of Payne Ranch. As you enter the front foyer, facing 2-story high ceiling in living room and lobby.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6470 Via Del Rancho
6470 Via Del Rancho, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2244 sqft
Large 2-Story, 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Single Family Residence located close to freeways and shopping. Very neat and well maintained with new interior paint, new carpet, and mini blinds.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
13249 Sunnyslope Drive
13249 Sunnyslope Drive, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,298
1076 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom condo in the desired North Chino Hills area. Home has just been cleaned, tastefully upgraded, and remodeled to satisfy the renter with discriminating taste.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
4705 Golden Road
4705 Golden Road, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1973 sqft
Two Story home with 4 Bedrooms with carpet and hardwood floor. 3 car garage, covered patio with fan. Prefect for a growing family.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4320 Golden Glen Drive
4320 Golden Glen Drive, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1630 sqft
Chino Hills lease presented by Johnathan Chao of Keller Williams Realty. For questions or showing, please call or text Johnathan Chao at 6268231027. View, view, view home! Enter into a high ceilings living area with an open view to the back yard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
15572 Ficus Street
15572 Ficus Street, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2065 sqft
Chino Hills lease presents by Johnathan Chao and Fanny Chao of Keller Williams Premier Properties. Please contact Johnathan at 6268230127 should you have any questions or to schedule a showing appointment. Nestled in the heart of Chino Hills.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
15345 Orchid Circle
15345 Orchid Cir, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1597 sqft
Chino Hills - Newer townhome at Lago Los Serranos in Chino Hills. Property features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Downstairs has a tile floor in Kitchen and carpet in living room, wood cabinets, and stone countertop.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6658 Canterbury Drive
6658 Canterbury Drive, Chino Hills, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1146 sqft
This lovely 2 Bedroom and 2 Baths condo in the upper level with one car direct accessed garage. All living spaces are one level upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Chino Hills
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Hidden Hills
Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr, Yorba Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1128 sqft
Close to attractions like Disneyland and The Outlets at Orange. Apartments feature contemporary interiors, such as wood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community offers vacation-inspired amenities and direct access to the Santa Ana River Canyon Trail.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
4630 Pennyroyal Drive
4630 Pennyroyal Drive, Corona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1904 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous, 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH, REMODELED home located in the very desirable 24 HOUR GATED community of GREEN RIVER, just minutes from Orange County.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
11 Quail Summit Circle
11 Quail Summit Circle, Pomona, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1817 sqft
Nestled in on a quite cul-de-sac in Phillips Ranch is this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Diamond Bar
1208 Greycrest Place
1208 Greycrest Place, Diamond Bar, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2494 sqft
Welcome to 1208 GreyCrest Place, City of Diamond Bar. Situated in a quiet cul de sac with Award Winning Walnut Valley Unified School District. Beautiful View House with 4 rooms, 2.5 baths, and 3-car-garage. Wood floor throughout the house.
City Guide for Chino Hills, CA

Named as one of the best places to live in 2012 and residents' income rank 6th highest relative to size Chino Hills makes every prospective resident's mouth water.

Let's talk about Chino Hills, California, a city located in the southwestern corner of San Bernardino County and just outside of Los Angeles County. This city of 75,655 people is about 44.7 square miles in size. If that sounds pretty big, it's because around here there is room to spread out. In the distance, the scenic San Gabriel mountains overlook fertile green valleys and gently rolling hills. Yes, this is very much the California lifestyle you hope to be living. Through the 1970s, this area was mainly a place for wild horses and cows, but over time, people moved in. Chino Hills was developed around the Vellano Country Club, a private golf course developed here to the tune of $2 million, one of the most expensive in the region at the time that it was built. So, can you land your own patch of turf in Chino Hills if you're not a millionaire? Yes, but you might have to search around a bit to find something affordable. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Chino Hills, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chino Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

