284 Apartments for rent in Chino Hills, CA with parking
Named as one of the best places to live in 2012 and residents' income rank 6th highest relative to size Chino Hills makes every prospective resident's mouth water.
Let's talk about Chino Hills, California, a city located in the southwestern corner of San Bernardino County and just outside of Los Angeles County. This city of 75,655 people is about 44.7 square miles in size. If that sounds pretty big, it's because around here there is room to spread out. In the distance, the scenic San Gabriel mountains overlook fertile green valleys and gently rolling hills. Yes, this is very much the California lifestyle you hope to be living. Through the 1970s, this area was mainly a place for wild horses and cows, but over time, people moved in. Chino Hills was developed around the Vellano Country Club, a private golf course developed here to the tune of $2 million, one of the most expensive in the region at the time that it was built. So, can you land your own patch of turf in Chino Hills if you're not a millionaire? Yes, but you might have to search around a bit to find something affordable. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Chino Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.