Santa Barbara in Chino Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car charging carport clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub media room yoga cats allowed bike storage car wash area community garden dog grooming area e-payments game room green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Enjoy Smart Home Living! Santa Barbara features 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom apartment homes and townhomes with the residences surrounding a central road named State Street: a pedestrian-oriented experience. The homes have been designed with features such as gourmet kitchens, In-home full-size washer and dryer, direct access 1, 2 or 3 car garage, private patio or balcony, nine-foot high ceilings with fans, walk-in closets, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Each home also comes complete with smart home conveniences such as a voice-activated ring ...