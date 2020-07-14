All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

Santa Barbara in Chino Hills

15920 Pomona Rincon Road · (909) 531-4715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6003 · Avail. now

$2,346

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1070 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6505 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,658

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1515 sqft

Unit 6911 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,658

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1515 sqft

Unit 6211 · Avail. now

$2,658

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1515 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2501 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1617 sqft

Unit 3901 · Avail. Aug 5

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1617 sqft

Unit 6309 · Avail. Aug 26

$3,714

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1710 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6902 · Avail. Sep 7

$3,824

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2024 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Santa Barbara in Chino Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
car charging
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
yoga
cats allowed
bike storage
car wash area
community garden
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
green community
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Enjoy Smart Home Living! Santa Barbara features 1, 2, 3, and 4 bedroom apartment homes and townhomes with the residences surrounding a central road named State Street: a pedestrian-oriented experience. The homes have been designed with features such as gourmet kitchens, In-home full-size washer and dryer, direct access 1, 2 or 3 car garage, private patio or balcony, nine-foot high ceilings with fans, walk-in closets, 24-hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. Each home also comes complete with smart home conveniences such as a voice-activated ring ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed
Dogs
deposit: $800
Cats
deposit: $400
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Santa Barbara in Chino Hills have any available units?
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills has 13 units available starting at $2,346 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does Santa Barbara in Chino Hills have?
Some of Santa Barbara in Chino Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Santa Barbara in Chino Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Santa Barbara in Chino Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Santa Barbara in Chino Hills is pet friendly.
Does Santa Barbara in Chino Hills offer parking?
Yes, Santa Barbara in Chino Hills offers parking.
Does Santa Barbara in Chino Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Santa Barbara in Chino Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Santa Barbara in Chino Hills have a pool?
Yes, Santa Barbara in Chino Hills has a pool.
Does Santa Barbara in Chino Hills have accessible units?
No, Santa Barbara in Chino Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Santa Barbara in Chino Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Santa Barbara in Chino Hills has units with dishwashers.
