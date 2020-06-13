Apartment List
214 Apartments for rent in Chino Hills, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
13 Units Available
Santa Barbara in Chino Hills
15920 Pomona Rincon Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,783
1433 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,154
1824 sqft
Located near the 57,60, and 90 freeways as well as area golf courses and shopping. On-site community garden, private dog park, and resort-style pool. Luxury interiors with updated kitchens and ample space.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
14 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,729
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
9 Units Available
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1058 sqft
Located in the Chino Hills neighborhood and close to I-71 and I-60. 1-2 bedroom units have beautiful hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private balcony or patio. On-site amenities include pool, hot tub, sauna and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
The Crossings Of Chino Hills
15101 Fairfield Ranch Road, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,859
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Crossings of Chino Hills in Chino Hills, CA, a brand new luxury Chino Hills apartment complex designed to cater to your sophisticated lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
2 Units Available
Green Valley Apartments
14901 Frost Ave, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,794
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,156
901 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2-bedroom apartments near parks and Gordon Ranch. Community features gym, basketball court, playground and pool. Pet-friendly living with a clubhouse for fun. In-unit laundry and balcony or patio.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with short commutes to Orange County, Los Angeles and Riverside. Wood-style plank flooring, double-sink vanities and French doors to private patio or balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
4 Units Available
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1131 sqft
Quiet neighborhood that is walkable to Shops at Chino Hills. Gated community with 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub and sauna. Units have washer/dryer, huge closets and hardwood floors. Recently renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,948
1442 sqft
Exquisite homes with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Swim, workout and grill out on site. Pet friendly (with a dog park). Right next to Chino Hills State Park. Next to State Route 71.
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
$
6 Units Available
Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,809
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
916 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with convenient in-unit laundry and updated features. Walk to Valle Vista Park, or stay home to enjoy dog park, playground and pool. Near Vellano Country Club.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
860 sqft
Apartments have in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has a basketball court, BBQ and gym. Located close to Chino Hill State Park.
Last updated June 8 at 12:59am
Contact for Availability
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
3 Bedrooms
$2,470
Full service apartments in a friendly gated complex, close to the 71, 91 and 60 freeways and Chino Hills State Park. Residents can enjoy the clubhouse, movie theater, pool and spa.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
15483 Oakdale Road
15483 Oakdale Road, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1883 sqft
Beautiful Single Family home with bonus room for lease Ready Now - This 3 bedroom and a den/office / 2 1/2 bathroom home is located in one of the well sought neighborhoods in Chino Hills.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4328 Foxrun Drive
4328 Foxrun Drive, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2276 sqft
4328 FOXRUN DRIVE, CHINO HILLS 91709 (4 BED / 3 BATH) - This charming 2276 sq. ft.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
16231 Bermuda Dunes Dr
16231 Bermuda Dunes Drive, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2120 sqft
Chino Hills - 3 Bed 3 Bath House for Lease. This great home sits on a quiet residential street and has new stainless-steel appliances & new carpet.

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
4705 Golden Road
4705 Golden Road, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1973 sqft
Two Story home with 4 Bedrooms with carpet and hardwood floor. 3 car garage, covered patio with fan. Prefect for a growing family.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
4320 Golden Glen Drive
4320 Golden Glen Drive, Chino Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1630 sqft
Chino Hills lease presented by Johnathan Chao of Keller Williams Realty. For questions or showing, please call or text Johnathan Chao at 6268231027. View, view, view home! Enter into a high ceilings living area with an open view to the back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
15572 Ficus Street
15572 Ficus Street, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2065 sqft
Chino Hills lease presents by Johnathan Chao and Fanny Chao of Keller Williams Premier Properties. Please contact Johnathan at 6268230127 should you have any questions or to schedule a showing appointment. Nestled in the heart of Chino Hills.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2647 Macadamia Court
2647 Macadamian Court, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2881 sqft
Welcome Home to this Beautiful 2,881 sq. ft. 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath magnificent home on a 9,400 sq. ft.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
16404 Brentwood Court
16404 Brentwood Court, Chino Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2404 sqft
Move-In ready Chino Hills home located in a gated community. Offering over 2,400 square feet of living space this property includes 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Chino Hills
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hidden Hills
10 Units Available
Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr, Yorba Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,820
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1128 sqft
Close to attractions like Disneyland and The Outlets at Orange. Apartments feature contemporary interiors, such as wood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community offers vacation-inspired amenities and direct access to the Santa Ana River Canyon Trail.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Diamond Bar
1 Unit Available
659 Pantera Drive
659 Pantera Drive, Diamond Bar, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2777 sqft
Good location nice neighborhood close Pantera park, 5 Bedroom 3 Bath, living area 2777 sq. relax back yard has many fruit tree, all cover patio. new paint interior & exterior. new remodel.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
11 Knoll Ridge Drive
11 Knoll Ridge Drive, Pomona, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2381 sqft
Move in condition lease in beautiful Phillips Ranch. Located on a quiet cul de sac with a 5 minute walk to the mile long greenbelt- that is one of the gems of "The Ranch". All 4 bedrooms upstairs, 2.5 baths, with 2381 sf on a large 9305 sf lot.
Results within 5 miles of Chino Hills
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
20 Units Available
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr, Chino, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,924
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1296 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,808
1646 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments near Chino Hills State Park. Furnished units available with carpet and patio/balcony. Community garden, conference room, hot tub. Enjoy 24-gym and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Anaheim Hills
12 Units Available
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,037
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1042 sqft
This community has two swimming pools and is located in the coveted Anaheim Hills area. Residents have easy access to shopping at the Anaheim Hills Festival. Units are recently renovated and have granite countertops.
City Guide for Chino Hills, CA

Named as one of the best places to live in 2012 and residents' income rank 6th highest relative to size Chino Hills makes every prospective resident's mouth water.

Let's talk about Chino Hills, California, a city located in the southwestern corner of San Bernardino County and just outside of Los Angeles County. This city of 75,655 people is about 44.7 square miles in size. If that sounds pretty big, it's because around here there is room to spread out. In the distance, the scenic San Gabriel mountains overlook fertile green valleys and gently rolling hills. Yes, this is very much the California lifestyle you hope to be living. Through the 1970s, this area was mainly a place for wild horses and cows, but over time, people moved in. Chino Hills was developed around the Vellano Country Club, a private golf course developed here to the tune of $2 million, one of the most expensive in the region at the time that it was built. So, can you land your own patch of turf in Chino Hills if you're not a millionaire? Yes, but you might have to search around a bit to find something affordable. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Chino Hills, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Chino Hills renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

