15345 Orchid Circle.

Chino Hills - Newer townhome at Lago Los Serranos in Chino Hills. Property features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Downstairs has a tile floor in Kitchen and carpet in living room, wood cabinets, and stone countertop. Upstairs has a master bedroom and bathroom, another two guest bedrooms. One guest bathroom and laundry room. Garage has upgraded epoxy floor. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. This unit has its own driveway. Close to School, Shopping Center nearby.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5724045)