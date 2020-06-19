All apartments in Chino Hills
Find more places like
15345 Orchid Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
15345 Orchid Circle
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

15345 Orchid Circle

15345 Orchid Cir · (909) 861-1311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chino Hills
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15345 Orchid Cir, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15345 Orchid Circle · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1597 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Chino Hills - Newer townhome at Lago Los Serranos in Chino Hills. Property features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Downstairs has a tile floor in Kitchen and carpet in living room, wood cabinets, and stone countertop. Upstairs has a master bedroom and bathroom, another two guest bedrooms. One guest bathroom and laundry room. Garage has upgraded epoxy floor. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. This unit has its own driveway. Close to School, Shopping Center nearby.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5724045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 15345 Orchid Circle have any available units?
15345 Orchid Circle has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 15345 Orchid Circle have?
Some of 15345 Orchid Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15345 Orchid Circle currently offering any rent specials?
15345 Orchid Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15345 Orchid Circle pet-friendly?
No, 15345 Orchid Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 15345 Orchid Circle offer parking?
Yes, 15345 Orchid Circle does offer parking.
Does 15345 Orchid Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15345 Orchid Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15345 Orchid Circle have a pool?
No, 15345 Orchid Circle does not have a pool.
Does 15345 Orchid Circle have accessible units?
No, 15345 Orchid Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 15345 Orchid Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 15345 Orchid Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Village Oaks-CA
15773 High Knoll Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Portofino
2851 Bedford Ln
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Eagle Canyon
13316 Woodsorrel Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Avalon Chino Hills
5685 Park Drive
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Summit
2400 Ridgeview Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
The Heights
16675 Slate Dr
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy
Chino Hills, CA 91709
Capriana at Chino Hills Apartments
16301 Butterfield Ranch Rd
Chino Hills, CA 91709

Similar Pages

Chino Hills 1 BedroomsChino Hills 2 BedroomsChino Hills Apartments with GymChino Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsChino Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Los Angeles