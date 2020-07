Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning granite counters oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible bocce court business center car charging clubhouse dog park fire pit gym green community parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub key fob access yoga game room

Welcome to The Crossings of Chino Hills in Chino Hills, CA, a brand new luxury Chino Hills apartment complex designed to cater to your sophisticated lifestyle. Whether you're tanning beside the resort-style pool, enjoying a vigorous workout in our state-of-the-art fitness center, or spending time with friends and neighbors in the posh resident clubhouse, you're going to love living at The Crossings of Chino Hills. Our community offers expertly designed 1, 2, & 3 bedroom floor plans that fit your lifestyle. Step up to modern style and comfort at The Crossing of Chino Hills in Chino Hills, California.