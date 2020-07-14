Green Valley Apartments

Amenities
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Green Valley features 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, in home washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. The community also features 2 and 3 bedroom single-family homes, with attach garage and yard. Green Valley is located in Chino Hills, one of the Inland Empire's most desirable residential neighborhoods. Community features include a pool, two spas, state of the art 24 hour fitness center, clubhouse with full kitchen, play area and more. Green Valley offers a variety ...