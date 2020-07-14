All apartments in Chino Hills
Green Valley Apartments
Green Valley Apartments

14901 Frost Ave · (714) 752-4758
Location

14901 Frost Ave, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 076 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,964

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$2,434

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Green Valley Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Green Valley features 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, in home washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. The community also features 2 and 3 bedroom single-family homes, with attach garage and yard. Green Valley is located in Chino Hills, one of the Inland Empire's most desirable residential neighborhoods. Community features include a pool, two spas, state of the art 24 hour fitness center, clubhouse with full kitchen, play area and more. Green Valley offers a variety ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 bedroom), $600 (2 bedroom), $700 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 35 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $800 per dog
Cats
deposit: $400 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Attached two car garage in rental homes.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Green Valley Apartments have any available units?
Green Valley Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,964 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does Green Valley Apartments have?
Some of Green Valley Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Green Valley Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Green Valley Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Green Valley Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Green Valley Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Green Valley Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Green Valley Apartments offers parking.
Does Green Valley Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Green Valley Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Green Valley Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Green Valley Apartments has a pool.
Does Green Valley Apartments have accessible units?
No, Green Valley Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Green Valley Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Green Valley Apartments has units with dishwashers.
