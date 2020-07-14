Green Valley Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning bathtub carpet microwave oven range Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Green Valley features 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes that include fully equipped kitchens, in home washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, 24 hour emergency maintenance and a 30-day move-in guarantee. The community also features 2 and 3 bedroom single-family homes, with attach garage and yard. Green Valley is located in Chino Hills, one of the Inland Empire's most desirable residential neighborhoods. Community features include a pool, two spas, state of the art 24 hour fitness center, clubhouse with full kitchen, play area and more. Green Valley offers a variety ...