Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:43 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Chino Hills, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chino Hills apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
16 Units Available
Missions at Chino Hills
3100 Chino Hills Pkwy, Chino Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,891
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,744
1327 sqft
Luxurious grounds set on rolling hills with perfectly manicured landscaping. Easy access to downtown Los Angeles, Orange County and Irvine. Large apartments with huge closets, alarm systems and designer kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Chino Hills
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
10 Units Available
Hidden Hills
Bryant at Yorba Linda
25550 River Bend Dr, Yorba Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1128 sqft
Close to attractions like Disneyland and The Outlets at Orange. Apartments feature contemporary interiors, such as wood-style floors and quartz countertops. Community offers vacation-inspired amenities and direct access to the Santa Ana River Canyon Trail.
Results within 5 miles of Chino Hills
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Anaheim Hills
The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr, Anaheim, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,851
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
1042 sqft
This community has two swimming pools and is located in the coveted Anaheim Hills area. Residents have easy access to shopping at the Anaheim Hills Festival. Units are recently renovated and have granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Sierra Del Oro Apartments
1456 Serfas Club Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1007 sqft
Situated at the base of the Santa Ana mountains. Commuter-friendly location near major highways. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplace and in-unit laundry. Community offers basketball and tennis courts, pools, sauna and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
15 Units Available
Sierra del Oro
Palisades at Sierra Del Oro
2300 Palisades Dr, Corona, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,239
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with open floor plans, in-home laundry and granite countertops. Located close to hiking trails and golf courses of the region. Easy access to CA-91.
Results within 10 miles of Chino Hills
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
55 Units Available
La Mesa
Alexan Kendry
4868 Cypress Street, Montclair, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,911
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Alexan Kendry combines comfort and simplicity while keeping you close to the best of Southern California — with L.A. to the west, pristine beaches to the south, historic Route 66 to the east, and gorgeous natural landscapes to the north.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:29am
$
67 Units Available
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,407
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,932
800 sqft
Recently renovated units with granite counters and hardwood floors. Very close to both California State University Fullerton and Hope International University. Lots of nearby dining options. Pool, media room, and 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
$
120 Units Available
UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave, Fullerton, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
800 sqft
Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Residents have access to clubhouse, pool table and fire pit. Next to California State University, Fullerton. Close to Orange Freeway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
10 Units Available
Stoneridge
1540 W 8th St, Upland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,504
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
1150 sqft
Apartments feature newly renovated interiors with hardwood style entries, spacious floor plans and private patio/balconies. Located close to the Metrolink Station and Ontario International Airport. Community has BBQ/Picnic area, courtyard view and parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
6 Units Available
Terramonte Apartments
150 W Foothill Blvd, Pomona, CA
Studio
$1,453
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1008 sqft
Garey Shopping Center and La Verne Town Center are a short walk from this community. Community amenities include garage parking, a fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
5 Units Available
The Grove
1110 E Philadelphia St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Interstates 10 and 15 provide this community with easy access to downtown Los Angeles. Residents enjoy onsite pool, gym, hot tub and garage parking. Units have hardwood flooring, walk in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Ontario
Ontario Town Square Townhomes
380 East Bluebird Privado, Ontario, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1451 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
John Galvin Park and the Ontario Village Shopping Center are just a short drive from this property. Residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, fitness center and spa. Apartments feature walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
10 Units Available
Tuscany Village
1701 E D St, Ontario, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,479
1271 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-10 and Holt Blvd. Close to LA/Ontario International Airport. Amenities include a pool, gym, sauna and racquetball court. Apartments feature private patio, in-unit laundry and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
Merrick Apartments
310 S Jefferson St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,830
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
890 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet area but close to major shopping complexes and Angel Stadium. Apartments features large walk-in closets, dining areas, vaulted ceilings and spacious patio/balconies. Garden-style community with pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
11 Units Available
Union Place
1500 Cherry St, Placentia, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,786
1303 sqft
Prime location just minutes away from Anaheim Canyon Business Park. Two and three bedroom apartment homes with spacious floor plans and lots of light. Community has heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Brea-Olinda
The Pointe Apartment Homes
100 Pointe Dr, Brea, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1153 sqft
Located just off the 57 Freeway and only minutes from Downtown Brea and the Brea Mall, The Pointe offers contemporary urban living with all the amenities of a resort, including a 24hr fitness center, sparkling pool, and outdoor BBQ and Fireplace
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Foothill Corridor
Monte Vista Apartments
1825 Foothill Blvd, La Verne, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on historic Route 66 near the schools and shopping. On-site pools, spas, and ample green space. Home's feature new renovations as well as a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
San Dimas
Park San Dimas Senior Apartments
265 W Foothill Blvd, San Dimas, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
850 sqft
Enjoy breath taking mountain views, peace and tranquility at Park San Dimas Senior Apartment Homes. We are nestled in the scenic foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains. Surrounded by the best golf courses with exceptional panoramic views.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
3 Units Available
Freeway Corridor
Tuscany Villas
1935 E Garvey Ave N, West Covina, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,425
456 sqft
Premium Southern California location offers gated entry, beautiful landscaping, enclosed pool and fitness center. Easy access to I-10, minutes to Westfield shopping malls, grocery stores and many restaurants.
City Guide for Chino Hills, CA

Named as one of the best places to live in 2012 and residents' income rank 6th highest relative to size Chino Hills makes every prospective resident's mouth water.

Let's talk about Chino Hills, California, a city located in the southwestern corner of San Bernardino County and just outside of Los Angeles County. This city of 75,655 people is about 44.7 square miles in size. If that sounds pretty big, it's because around here there is room to spread out. In the distance, the scenic San Gabriel mountains overlook fertile green valleys and gently rolling hills. Yes, this is very much the California lifestyle you hope to be living. Through the 1970s, this area was mainly a place for wild horses and cows, but over time, people moved in. Chino Hills was developed around the Vellano Country Club, a private golf course developed here to the tune of $2 million, one of the most expensive in the region at the time that it was built. So, can you land your own patch of turf in Chino Hills if you're not a millionaire? Yes, but you might have to search around a bit to find something affordable. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Chino Hills, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chino Hills apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Chino Hills apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

