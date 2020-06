Amenities

Aviara single story home in a great location. Available now! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Large private backyard with private pool and spa. Pool and spa area fenced from the rest of the yard. Grassy backyard and large side yard. Attached 2 car garage. Includes refrigerator, washer and dryer. Regular landscaping and pool service included. Located in the Carlsbad School District. Close to the beach, shopping and quick access to I-5. One small pet possible.