Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
933 Hawthorne Ave
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

933 Hawthorne Ave

933 Hawthorne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

933 Hawthorne Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 933 Hawthorne Ave have any available units?
933 Hawthorne Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 933 Hawthorne Ave have?
Some of 933 Hawthorne Ave's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 933 Hawthorne Ave currently offering any rent specials?
933 Hawthorne Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 933 Hawthorne Ave pet-friendly?
No, 933 Hawthorne Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 933 Hawthorne Ave offer parking?
Yes, 933 Hawthorne Ave offers parking.
Does 933 Hawthorne Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 933 Hawthorne Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 933 Hawthorne Ave have a pool?
Yes, 933 Hawthorne Ave has a pool.
Does 933 Hawthorne Ave have accessible units?
No, 933 Hawthorne Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 933 Hawthorne Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 933 Hawthorne Ave has units with dishwashers.
