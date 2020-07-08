All apartments in Carlsbad
817 Kalpati Circle
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:07 AM

817 Kalpati Circle

817 Kalpati Circle · No Longer Available
Location

817 Kalpati Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located in West Carlsbad surrounded by unobstructed ocean, lagoon and hillside views, this fully-furnished, spacious 2 bed/2 bath condominium is move-in ready. Rarely available, this top floor unit features designer finishes throughout and two private balconies overlooking the ocean and lagoon below. This single-level floor plan is just steps from the elevator but also provides private access via the balcony to the resort-style amenities the exclusive Ocean Pointe community offers including an oversized swimming pool, spa, barbeque area, and access to beautifully-landscaped walking trails all in a private and gated setting.

Unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, custom maple cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms, washer/dryer, gas fireplace, granite counters, central air conditioning and heating, window coverings, extra storage and ample closet space. The en suite bath features an oversized soaking tub and separate shower. The kitchen and living area are connected by sit down bar providing an open concept feel perfect for entertaining. Two assigned parking spaces in subterranean parking garage just steps to the elevator which takes you right to your front door.

The property is just minutes to Tamarack Beach and all that downtown Carlsbad Village has to offer including high-end restaurants and boutiques, farmers markets and a multitude of arts and entertainment options. Carlsbad overlooks miles of beautiful Southern California beaches and provides easy access and parking throughout the neighborhood. Start enjoying the Carlsbad lifestyle now!

To request a showing please contact clarissa@ingressrealty.com and you will receive an email with the next available showing time. All applicants must apply online at https://ingressrealty.managebuilding.com/ and complete a thorough background and credit check.

Lease until 11/30/2020. Credit Criteria 700+

Ingress Realty, CA DRE #01414515

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Kalpati Circle have any available units?
817 Kalpati Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Kalpati Circle have?
Some of 817 Kalpati Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Kalpati Circle currently offering any rent specials?
817 Kalpati Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Kalpati Circle pet-friendly?
No, 817 Kalpati Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 817 Kalpati Circle offer parking?
Yes, 817 Kalpati Circle offers parking.
Does 817 Kalpati Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 Kalpati Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Kalpati Circle have a pool?
Yes, 817 Kalpati Circle has a pool.
Does 817 Kalpati Circle have accessible units?
No, 817 Kalpati Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Kalpati Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 Kalpati Circle has units with dishwashers.

