817 Kalpati Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Located in West Carlsbad surrounded by unobstructed ocean, lagoon and hillside views, this fully-furnished, spacious 2 bed/2 bath condominium is move-in ready. Rarely available, this top floor unit features designer finishes throughout and two private balconies overlooking the ocean and lagoon below. This single-level floor plan is just steps from the elevator but also provides private access via the balcony to the resort-style amenities the exclusive Ocean Pointe community offers including an oversized swimming pool, spa, barbeque area, and access to beautifully-landscaped walking trails all in a private and gated setting.



Unit amenities include stainless steel appliances, custom maple cabinetry in kitchen and bathrooms, washer/dryer, gas fireplace, granite counters, central air conditioning and heating, window coverings, extra storage and ample closet space. The en suite bath features an oversized soaking tub and separate shower. The kitchen and living area are connected by sit down bar providing an open concept feel perfect for entertaining. Two assigned parking spaces in subterranean parking garage just steps to the elevator which takes you right to your front door.



The property is just minutes to Tamarack Beach and all that downtown Carlsbad Village has to offer including high-end restaurants and boutiques, farmers markets and a multitude of arts and entertainment options. Carlsbad overlooks miles of beautiful Southern California beaches and provides easy access and parking throughout the neighborhood. Start enjoying the Carlsbad lifestyle now!



To request a showing please contact clarissa@ingressrealty.com and you will receive an email with the next available showing time. All applicants must apply online at https://ingressrealty.managebuilding.com/ and complete a thorough background and credit check.



Lease until 11/30/2020. Credit Criteria 700+



Ingress Realty, CA DRE #01414515