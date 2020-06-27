811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Dual (2) Master BR, 2.5 BA Town Home. Hardwood Floors. 3 Balconies. Assigned Garage spaces. - Very inviting town home with dual master bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Lovely hardwood floors, 3 balconies, and a centrally located gas fireplace makes for cozy living in the heart of Carlsbad. Use of 2 community pools and a BBQ center, along with other HOA ammenities, or walk to Tamarack Beach and the Agua Hedionda Lagoon, just minutes away. 1 Assigned private garage parking space, plus 1 off-street parking space, all within the gated community of Windsong Cove. Sorry, no pets.



Tenant pays SDG&E and Cable. Owner pays HOA, Water and Trash. Tenant liability insurance required.



No Pets Allowed



