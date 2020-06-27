All apartments in Carlsbad
811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A

811 Kalpati Circle · No Longer Available
Location

811 Kalpati Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Dual (2) Master BR, 2.5 BA Town Home. Hardwood Floors. 3 Balconies. Assigned Garage spaces. - Very inviting town home with dual master bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Lovely hardwood floors, 3 balconies, and a centrally located gas fireplace makes for cozy living in the heart of Carlsbad. Use of 2 community pools and a BBQ center, along with other HOA ammenities, or walk to Tamarack Beach and the Agua Hedionda Lagoon, just minutes away. 1 Assigned private garage parking space, plus 1 off-street parking space, all within the gated community of Windsong Cove. Sorry, no pets.

Call John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays SDG&E and Cable. Owner pays HOA, Water and Trash. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5170243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A have any available units?
811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A have?
Some of 811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A offers parking.
Does 811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A has a pool.
Does 811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A have accessible units?
No, 811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 811 Kalpati Cir- Unit A has units with dishwashers.
