805 Kalpati Cir

Views of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon, and the Pacific Ocean from inside and out of the second story condo make this home a perfect place to enjoy true coastal California living. Located in the Ocean Pointe gated community w/ 3 jacuzzis, 2 pools, barbecues, 2 secured underground parking spots w/ storage, and easy access to hiking trails around the lagoon, beaches, freeway and Coaster. Wine Ffridge included! Owner pays water, HOA. Tenant pays gas/electric, cable/internet. Available 7/1/20. $3,695 a month.