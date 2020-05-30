All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:50 PM

805 Kalpati Cir

805 Kalpati Circle · (858) 487-5110
Location

805 Kalpati Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1506 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Views of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon, and the Pacific Ocean from inside and out of the second story condo make this home a perfect place to enjoy true coastal California living. Located in the Ocean Pointe gated community w/ 3 jacuzzis, 2 pools, barbecues, 2 secured underground parking spots w/ storage, and easy access to hiking trails around the lagoon, beaches, freeway and Coaster. Wine Ffridge included! Owner pays water, HOA. Tenant pays gas/electric, cable/internet. Available 7/1/20. $3,695 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Kalpati Cir have any available units?
805 Kalpati Cir has a unit available for $3,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 805 Kalpati Cir have?
Some of 805 Kalpati Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Kalpati Cir currently offering any rent specials?
805 Kalpati Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Kalpati Cir pet-friendly?
No, 805 Kalpati Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 805 Kalpati Cir offer parking?
Yes, 805 Kalpati Cir does offer parking.
Does 805 Kalpati Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 805 Kalpati Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Kalpati Cir have a pool?
Yes, 805 Kalpati Cir has a pool.
Does 805 Kalpati Cir have accessible units?
No, 805 Kalpati Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Kalpati Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Kalpati Cir has units with dishwashers.
