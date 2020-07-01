All apartments in Carlsbad
7970 Camino Gato

7970 Camino Gato · No Longer Available
Location

7970 Camino Gato, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home is move-in ready! Step inside this sensational, Immaculate single level home in highly desirable Santa Fe Ridge. Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in nearly 1,600 square feet, this traditional home is upgraded with taste and style. Home has dual pane windows, a gorgeous granite kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and garden window. Dining room with custom wood flooring leads to Fabulous perfectly manicured backyard and patio. The luxurious master suite offers a remodeled bathroom with dual basins and granite counter tops. Vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace can be found in the elegant formal living room. The expansive backyard features plenty of grassy play area and a large covered patio. All bedrooms are equipped with ceiling fans. Other features include wood and tile flooring, central air conditioning, new copper plumbing, and loads of storage. Garage is finished with upgraded vinyl flooring, storage cabinets and work bench. pull down ladder. Perfect location for families on a quiet street near great shopping, beautiful beaches, and top rated Encinitas schools. This is truly the perfect place to call home!

Small pets considered upon approval. Please contact Laurie by TEXT to 760-637-1846 or Respond by E-mail and refer to Camino Gato Rental

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7970 Camino Gato have any available units?
7970 Camino Gato doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7970 Camino Gato have?
Some of 7970 Camino Gato's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7970 Camino Gato currently offering any rent specials?
7970 Camino Gato is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7970 Camino Gato pet-friendly?
Yes, 7970 Camino Gato is pet friendly.
Does 7970 Camino Gato offer parking?
Yes, 7970 Camino Gato offers parking.
Does 7970 Camino Gato have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7970 Camino Gato does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7970 Camino Gato have a pool?
No, 7970 Camino Gato does not have a pool.
Does 7970 Camino Gato have accessible units?
No, 7970 Camino Gato does not have accessible units.
Does 7970 Camino Gato have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7970 Camino Gato has units with dishwashers.

