7970 Camino Gato

This home is move-in ready! Step inside this sensational, Immaculate single level home in highly desirable Santa Fe Ridge. Boasting 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in nearly 1,600 square feet, this traditional home is upgraded with taste and style. Home has dual pane windows, a gorgeous granite kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and garden window. Dining room with custom wood flooring leads to Fabulous perfectly manicured backyard and patio. The luxurious master suite offers a remodeled bathroom with dual basins and granite counter tops. Vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace can be found in the elegant formal living room. The expansive backyard features plenty of grassy play area and a large covered patio. All bedrooms are equipped with ceiling fans. Other features include wood and tile flooring, central air conditioning, new copper plumbing, and loads of storage. Garage is finished with upgraded vinyl flooring, storage cabinets and work bench. pull down ladder. Perfect location for families on a quiet street near great shopping, beautiful beaches, and top rated Encinitas schools. This is truly the perfect place to call home!



Small pets considered upon approval. Please contact Laurie by TEXT to 760-637-1846 or Respond by E-mail and refer to Camino Gato Rental