Last updated January 30 2020 at 6:56 AM

7758 Caminito Monarca #100

7758 Caminito Monarca · No Longer Available
Location

7758 Caminito Monarca, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Fantastic South Carlsbad townhome in a great location just minutes to shopping, dining, golf and beautiful Carlsbad beaches!

This incredibly spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home has a wonderful open floor-plan with over 1800 square feet of living space.

The living and dining room features vaulted ceilings, tons of light, a cozy fireplace, and French doors that open onto a generous sized deck. The eat-in kitchen also opens onto the deck making it perfect for outdoor dining. This amazing floor-plan includes a full bed and bath on the main level. The second level has a large loft area perfect for a home office, a spacious master bedroom with a beautiful bath and large walk-in closet, and the guest bedroom also has a full bath. The attached, oversized 2-car garage has an added space ideal for a workshop or home gym.

This private corner unit is in a very quiet location in the sought after Monarch Villas gated community. Enjoy the sparkling pool, spa and tennis courts just steps from your home. Hike the trails around the Batiquitos Lagoon, walk to the spa at La Costa or simply enjoy resort style living right at home!

Please call Nick at 760-585-5841 today to schedule a viewing of this very special property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7758 Caminito Monarca #100 have any available units?
7758 Caminito Monarca #100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7758 Caminito Monarca #100 have?
Some of 7758 Caminito Monarca #100's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7758 Caminito Monarca #100 currently offering any rent specials?
7758 Caminito Monarca #100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7758 Caminito Monarca #100 pet-friendly?
No, 7758 Caminito Monarca #100 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7758 Caminito Monarca #100 offer parking?
Yes, 7758 Caminito Monarca #100 offers parking.
Does 7758 Caminito Monarca #100 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7758 Caminito Monarca #100 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7758 Caminito Monarca #100 have a pool?
Yes, 7758 Caminito Monarca #100 has a pool.
Does 7758 Caminito Monarca #100 have accessible units?
No, 7758 Caminito Monarca #100 does not have accessible units.
Does 7758 Caminito Monarca #100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7758 Caminito Monarca #100 does not have units with dishwashers.

