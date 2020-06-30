7758 Caminito Monarca #100

Amenities

Fantastic South Carlsbad townhome in a great location just minutes to shopping, dining, golf and beautiful Carlsbad beaches!



This incredibly spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home has a wonderful open floor-plan with over 1800 square feet of living space.



The living and dining room features vaulted ceilings, tons of light, a cozy fireplace, and French doors that open onto a generous sized deck. The eat-in kitchen also opens onto the deck making it perfect for outdoor dining. This amazing floor-plan includes a full bed and bath on the main level. The second level has a large loft area perfect for a home office, a spacious master bedroom with a beautiful bath and large walk-in closet, and the guest bedroom also has a full bath. The attached, oversized 2-car garage has an added space ideal for a workshop or home gym.



This private corner unit is in a very quiet location in the sought after Monarch Villas gated community. Enjoy the sparkling pool, spa and tennis courts just steps from your home. Hike the trails around the Batiquitos Lagoon, walk to the spa at La Costa or simply enjoy resort style living right at home!



