762 Laguna

Amenities
Walk to Carlsbad Village shops & restaurants, west of I-5. Gorgeous corner unit, one bdrm/bthrm downstairs, one bdrm/bthrm upstairs. Newer construction with vaulted ceilings, light & bright. Quartz counters in kitchen, wood pattern laminate in dining area & kitchen. Neutral colors throughout. Ceiling fans in bdrms. Attached 1 car garage plus 1 assigned spot in lot. Small private yard, private keyed storage area on ground floor. Dogs welcome with owner approval. Sorry, no cats. 1200 SF. 12 mo minimum lease