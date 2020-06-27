All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 762 Laguna.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
762 Laguna
Last updated July 29 2019 at 7:37 AM

762 Laguna

762 Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Carlsbad Village
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

762 Laguna Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Walk to Carlsbad Village shops & restaurants, west of I-5. Gorgeous corner unit, one bdrm/bthrm downstairs, one bdrm/bthrm upstairs. Newer construction with vaulted ceilings, light & bright. Quartz counters in kitchen, wood pattern laminate in dining area & kitchen. Neutral colors throughout. Ceiling fans in bdrms. Attached 1 car garage plus 1 assigned spot in lot. Small private yard, private keyed storage area on ground floor. Dogs welcome with owner approval. Sorry, no cats. 1200 SF. 12 mo minimum lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 762 Laguna have any available units?
762 Laguna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 762 Laguna have?
Some of 762 Laguna's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 762 Laguna currently offering any rent specials?
762 Laguna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 762 Laguna pet-friendly?
Yes, 762 Laguna is pet friendly.
Does 762 Laguna offer parking?
Yes, 762 Laguna offers parking.
Does 762 Laguna have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 762 Laguna offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 762 Laguna have a pool?
No, 762 Laguna does not have a pool.
Does 762 Laguna have accessible units?
No, 762 Laguna does not have accessible units.
Does 762 Laguna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 762 Laguna has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College