All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 7539 Circulo Sequoia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7539 Circulo Sequoia
Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:07 AM

7539 Circulo Sequoia

7539 Circulo Sequoia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7539 Circulo Sequoia, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Absolutely gorgeous executive home in the lovely master planned community of La Costa Oaks! One of the most desirable neighborhoods in all of San Diego North County!! Beautiful luxury estate with one large full bedroom and bathroom in a very private location on the main floor downstairs. Lovely backyard overlooking the wonderful La Costa hills. Included in the backyard is a convenient built-in barbecue with refrigerator Gardening services included. San Dieguito and Encinitas School Districts! See supp!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7539 Circulo Sequoia have any available units?
7539 Circulo Sequoia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7539 Circulo Sequoia have?
Some of 7539 Circulo Sequoia's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7539 Circulo Sequoia currently offering any rent specials?
7539 Circulo Sequoia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7539 Circulo Sequoia pet-friendly?
No, 7539 Circulo Sequoia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7539 Circulo Sequoia offer parking?
Yes, 7539 Circulo Sequoia offers parking.
Does 7539 Circulo Sequoia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7539 Circulo Sequoia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7539 Circulo Sequoia have a pool?
Yes, 7539 Circulo Sequoia has a pool.
Does 7539 Circulo Sequoia have accessible units?
No, 7539 Circulo Sequoia does not have accessible units.
Does 7539 Circulo Sequoia have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7539 Circulo Sequoia has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College