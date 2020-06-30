7539 Circulo Sequoia

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Absolutely gorgeous executive home in the lovely master planned community of La Costa Oaks! One of the most desirable neighborhoods in all of San Diego North County!! Beautiful luxury estate with one large full bedroom and bathroom in a very private location on the main floor downstairs. Lovely backyard overlooking the wonderful La Costa hills. Included in the backyard is a convenient built-in barbecue with refrigerator Gardening services included. San Dieguito and Encinitas School Districts! See supp!