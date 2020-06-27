All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:54 AM

7429 Via De Fortuna

7429 Via De Fortuna · No Longer Available
Location

7429 Via De Fortuna, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Largest floor plan in the very prestigious 'Jockey Club', a small enclave of 70 euro classical architectural designed homes townhome in the Jockey Club, an exclusive, gated community in La Costa with private golf cart access directly into the Omni La Costa Resort. This incredible townhouse offers 20' soaring ceiling, floor to ceiling windows, etc. This home is the perfect answer to the art collector, book fanantic and traveler. Excellent for primary residence or second home. Home for sale MLS#200000300

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7429 Via De Fortuna have any available units?
7429 Via De Fortuna doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7429 Via De Fortuna have?
Some of 7429 Via De Fortuna's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7429 Via De Fortuna currently offering any rent specials?
7429 Via De Fortuna is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7429 Via De Fortuna pet-friendly?
No, 7429 Via De Fortuna is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7429 Via De Fortuna offer parking?
No, 7429 Via De Fortuna does not offer parking.
Does 7429 Via De Fortuna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7429 Via De Fortuna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7429 Via De Fortuna have a pool?
Yes, 7429 Via De Fortuna has a pool.
Does 7429 Via De Fortuna have accessible units?
No, 7429 Via De Fortuna does not have accessible units.
Does 7429 Via De Fortuna have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7429 Via De Fortuna has units with dishwashers.

