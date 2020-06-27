Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

7404 Melodia Terrace Available 03/03/20 Large 4Bd, with Office, 4Ba Home In The Gated Isla Mar Community! - This very spacious almost 3,500 sq. ft. home offers 4 bedrooms with a BONUS office/den space on main floor, 4 full bathrooms, 3 car garage, AIR CONDITIONING, exaggerated high ceilings, LOTS of light from an abundance of windows throughout, fireplace in both living spaces with newer PLANK FLOORING, wine storage room in the foyer, laundry room, lush landscaping in the front and back, washer/dryer provided!. Master en suite has newer plank FLOORING, Jacuzzi jetted tub, double sinks. Kitchen has dishwasher, fridge, large island, double wall ovens, breakfast nook, 5 burner gas cook top, granite counters, tons of storage! Located in the gated community of Isla Mar, easy freeway access, close to award winning school district, shopping, dining, the Batiquitos Lagoon, walking trails. Just over a mile to the beach, Poinsettia Park! Being a part of this community offers discounts at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, Spa, Restaurants and Golf Course!



Renter's liability insurance required throughout tenancy. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with pet screening and increase to the security deposit. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Landscaper is provided for by Owner. Fridge/washer/dryer included. All utilities are tenant responsibility. Landscaping service included. Tenants must qualify without the use of a co-signer. 1 year lease. Showing requests and applications are done online at https://www.mclainproperties.com/long-term-rentals/. This is a tenant occupied home, we will be grouping showings together to limit intrusion as much as possible so please request a few times so we can coordinate.



*Bonus Amenity* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due ($5) will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



McLain Properties

CalDRE#01970594



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



