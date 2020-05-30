All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated August 10 2019 at 11:46 AM

7310 Paseo Verde

7310 Paseo Verde · No Longer Available
Location

7310 Paseo Verde, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Carlsbad, 7310 Paseo Verde, AC, Gar, Sea Point Swim & Tennis Club! - Located in the popular Sea Point Swim and Tennis Club! Beautiful, lower corner location. This floor plan offers a spacious eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile floors and counters, roomy master bedroom has dual walk-in closets, double vanity, over-sized tub and slider access to the patio, 2nd bedroom has mirrored wardrobe doors, ceiling fan in living room plus cozy fireplace. Complex offers sparkling pool and spa plus tennis!

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4966943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 Paseo Verde have any available units?
7310 Paseo Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7310 Paseo Verde have?
Some of 7310 Paseo Verde's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7310 Paseo Verde currently offering any rent specials?
7310 Paseo Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 Paseo Verde pet-friendly?
No, 7310 Paseo Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7310 Paseo Verde offer parking?
Yes, 7310 Paseo Verde offers parking.
Does 7310 Paseo Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7310 Paseo Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 Paseo Verde have a pool?
Yes, 7310 Paseo Verde has a pool.
Does 7310 Paseo Verde have accessible units?
No, 7310 Paseo Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 Paseo Verde have units with dishwashers?
No, 7310 Paseo Verde does not have units with dishwashers.
