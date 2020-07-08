7269 Almaden Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub media room

Lovely La Costa Ranch Style Home with Private Pool and Golf Course Views! - Lovely Carlsbad ranch style, single family home located in the exclusive La Costa area of Carlsbad. This four bedroom, four bath home features over 3,500 SqFt with beautiful scenic views from the home's private backyard of the Omni La Costa Resort and Golf Course. The home's foyer opens up to two large living spaces perfect for entertaining with great natural light, views to the home's backyard, a wet bar, custom built-ins and fireplaces. A formal dining room is also off of the entryway. The charming kitchen features modern appliances including a new cooktop, decorative tile backsplash, counter seating and space for a dining set.



The spacious master bedroom suite features a private entrance to the backyard and two closets including a large walk-in closet. The ensuite bathroom includes a dual vanity and step-down shower. The home includes three additional guest bedrooms and three full bathrooms with two bedrooms joined by a jack-n-jill bathroom. Step out to the backyard to enjoy views of the nearby golf course and resort from one of covered patio spaces or from the private pool and jacuzzi. The backyard is beautifully landscaped with mature vegetation, fruit trees and large grass play areas. The pool is equipped with a heating system. A laundry room is equipped with a washer and dryer. Other features of the home include central heating and air, attached three car garage and additional parking available in the spacious driveway. Gardening and pool service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



This property is situated in the La Costa hills neighborhood and in the highly rated San Marcos Union School District. It is a short drive to grocery stores, restaurants, movie theaters and community parks.It is also just minutes from Ponto Beach, Omni La Costa Golf Resort and Spa and Park Hyatt Aviara. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access Interstate 5. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach, Cardiff by the Sea, Carlsbad or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also within convenient distance.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.



Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.



FOR MORE INFORMATION:

North County Property Group

858-792-5797

leasing@ncpropertygroup.com

CA DRE #01922571

https://www.ncpropertygroup.com



(RLNE5771874)