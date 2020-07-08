7238 Surfbird Circle

Amenities

An absolute gem!!! You do not want to miss this detached two story home located in Aviaras Marea community! Set back off the street in a small enclave, this 3bdm 2.5ba home has been freshly painted and had new carpet put down throughout the living room and bedrooms. Downstairs features vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, hardwood floor as well as crown molding. Gourmet kitchen includes large center island, plenty of cabinet space, granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. Light and bright due to all the windows, not to mention plantation shutters for extra privacy. Upstairs features 3 large bedrooms with high ceilings and plenty of closet space. One bedroom has a private balcony perfect for getting a little air or taking in the afternoon sunset. Oversized master features a recessed lighting and ceiling cutouts individually painted for soft look and feel. The bath has 18 tile and features his and her walk in closets plus a tub and shower. Separate linen closets in addition to a large laundry closet with washer and dryer included. Stay cool in the summer with AC or relax in the community pool and spa. The backyard is a sanctuary featuring palms, plenty of patio room and rock beds including a drip system for easy care. The two car garage is huge and has plenty of space for all your extra goodies. There is an alarm system installed that Tenants can utilize should they want to pay for the service to be activated. Pets may be considered upon owner approval, Tenant pays all utilities and landscaping fees.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,850, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,850, Available 5/16/20

