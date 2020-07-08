All apartments in Carlsbad
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7238 Surfbird Circle
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:40 PM

7238 Surfbird Circle

7238 Surfbird Circle · No Longer Available
Location

7238 Surfbird Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Aviara

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
An absolute gem!!! You do not want to miss this detached two story home located in Aviaras Marea community! Set back off the street in a small enclave, this 3bdm 2.5ba home has been freshly painted and had new carpet put down throughout the living room and bedrooms. Downstairs features vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, hardwood floor as well as crown molding. Gourmet kitchen includes large center island, plenty of cabinet space, granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. Light and bright due to all the windows, not to mention plantation shutters for extra privacy. Upstairs features 3 large bedrooms with high ceilings and plenty of closet space. One bedroom has a private balcony perfect for getting a little air or taking in the afternoon sunset. Oversized master features a recessed lighting and ceiling cutouts individually painted for soft look and feel. The bath has 18 tile and features his and her walk in closets plus a tub and shower. Separate linen closets in addition to a large laundry closet with washer and dryer included. Stay cool in the summer with AC or relax in the community pool and spa. The backyard is a sanctuary featuring palms, plenty of patio room and rock beds including a drip system for easy care. The two car garage is huge and has plenty of space for all your extra goodies. There is an alarm system installed that Tenants can utilize should they want to pay for the service to be activated. Pets may be considered upon owner approval, Tenant pays all utilities and landscaping fees.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,850, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $3,850, Available 5/16/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7238 Surfbird Circle have any available units?
7238 Surfbird Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7238 Surfbird Circle have?
Some of 7238 Surfbird Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7238 Surfbird Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7238 Surfbird Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7238 Surfbird Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7238 Surfbird Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7238 Surfbird Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7238 Surfbird Circle offers parking.
Does 7238 Surfbird Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7238 Surfbird Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7238 Surfbird Circle have a pool?
Yes, 7238 Surfbird Circle has a pool.
Does 7238 Surfbird Circle have accessible units?
No, 7238 Surfbird Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7238 Surfbird Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 7238 Surfbird Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

