All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 7215 Durango Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
7215 Durango Circle
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

7215 Durango Circle

7215 Durango Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7215 Durango Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7215 Durango Circle ~ Beautiful Carlsbad Home in a Prime Location! Walk to Lagoon! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1550 square foot home in Carlsbad features a fireplace, a large fenced yard, and a 2 car garage. The home is pet friendly upon approval and additional deposit. It is in the perfect location near major shopping centers, entertainment, schools and a .3 mile walk to beutiful trails at Cholla Point at Batiquitos Lagoon.

There are washer and dryer hookups in the home. Appliances include a microwave, range/oven and a dishwasher only. Utilities are all paid by tenant.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE3257245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7215 Durango Circle have any available units?
7215 Durango Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7215 Durango Circle have?
Some of 7215 Durango Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7215 Durango Circle currently offering any rent specials?
7215 Durango Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7215 Durango Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 7215 Durango Circle is pet friendly.
Does 7215 Durango Circle offer parking?
Yes, 7215 Durango Circle offers parking.
Does 7215 Durango Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7215 Durango Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7215 Durango Circle have a pool?
No, 7215 Durango Circle does not have a pool.
Does 7215 Durango Circle have accessible units?
No, 7215 Durango Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 7215 Durango Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7215 Durango Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College