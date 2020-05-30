7128 Almaden Ln.

Amenities

La Costa Ranch Style home with large guest unit. - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch home with private accessory unit in La Costa Valley is located in a quiet, gorgeous neighbor that borders the northeast side of La Costa Resort Golf course. No house across the street or on the north side! Complete with large backyard, Spool (Yes, a Pool and Spa combo!), 3 raised garden beds on drip, 2 lounge beds and patio table. Laundry room off of the kitchen (W/D included), ADT ready with cameras too, two possible dining areas as well as living room and family room. All closets feature beautiful built-ins. Large .52 acre lot with attached spacious 600sf Granny Flat with kitchenette can be used for family visits, live-in nanny, or home based business. Could be perfect for massage, therapy, yoga, etc.. Must see! Prefer no pets but small dogs considered, no cats. Gardener and Pool service included. Please call 760-906-1587 for a showing!



(RLNE3713664)