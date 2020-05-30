All apartments in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA
7128 Almaden Ln.
7128 Almaden Ln.

7128 Almaden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7128 Almaden Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
yoga
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
yoga
La Costa Ranch Style home with large guest unit. - This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch home with private accessory unit in La Costa Valley is located in a quiet, gorgeous neighbor that borders the northeast side of La Costa Resort Golf course. No house across the street or on the north side! Complete with large backyard, Spool (Yes, a Pool and Spa combo!), 3 raised garden beds on drip, 2 lounge beds and patio table. Laundry room off of the kitchen (W/D included), ADT ready with cameras too, two possible dining areas as well as living room and family room. All closets feature beautiful built-ins. Large .52 acre lot with attached spacious 600sf Granny Flat with kitchenette can be used for family visits, live-in nanny, or home based business. Could be perfect for massage, therapy, yoga, etc.. Must see! Prefer no pets but small dogs considered, no cats. Gardener and Pool service included. Please call 760-906-1587 for a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3713664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7128 Almaden Ln. have any available units?
7128 Almaden Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7128 Almaden Ln. have?
Some of 7128 Almaden Ln.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7128 Almaden Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
7128 Almaden Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7128 Almaden Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7128 Almaden Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 7128 Almaden Ln. offer parking?
No, 7128 Almaden Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 7128 Almaden Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7128 Almaden Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7128 Almaden Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 7128 Almaden Ln. has a pool.
Does 7128 Almaden Ln. have accessible units?
No, 7128 Almaden Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 7128 Almaden Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7128 Almaden Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
