7036 Snapdragon Dr. Available 08/01/19 Fantastic Carlsbad Location - Available Aug. 1 - Detached home in highly-desirable Vista Pacifica community, close to Carlsbad's best beaches, shopping and more! Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, newer flooring, baseboards and paint. Boasting 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a relaxing backyard patio perfect for sunbathing and entertaining guests. Welcoming floorplan with cozy fireplace and plenty of natural light. Includes access to community pool/spa, tennis courts and high-ranking schools. Includes Fridge but Washer/Dryer hookups only. No Pets, No Smoking. Shown by appointment only, Please Do Not Disturb Current Occupants. Includes Gardener for front yard only, backyard is hardscaped. First month's rent, $3,200 Security Deposit, proof of renters insurance and $35 application fee required. Tenant to pay all utilities, including Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer and Trash. Visit rentalSD.com for full property details.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3241366)