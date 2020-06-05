All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

7036 Snapdragon Dr.

7036 Snapdragon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7036 Snapdragon Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
7036 Snapdragon Dr. Available 08/01/19 Fantastic Carlsbad Location - Available Aug. 1 - Detached home in highly-desirable Vista Pacifica community, close to Carlsbad's best beaches, shopping and more! Upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, newer flooring, baseboards and paint. Boasting 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a relaxing backyard patio perfect for sunbathing and entertaining guests. Welcoming floorplan with cozy fireplace and plenty of natural light. Includes access to community pool/spa, tennis courts and high-ranking schools. Includes Fridge but Washer/Dryer hookups only. No Pets, No Smoking. Shown by appointment only, Please Do Not Disturb Current Occupants. Includes Gardener for front yard only, backyard is hardscaped. First month's rent, $3,200 Security Deposit, proof of renters insurance and $35 application fee required. Tenant to pay all utilities, including Gas, Electric, Water, Sewer and Trash. Visit rentalSD.com for full property details.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3241366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7036 Snapdragon Dr. have any available units?
7036 Snapdragon Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 7036 Snapdragon Dr. have?
Some of 7036 Snapdragon Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7036 Snapdragon Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7036 Snapdragon Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7036 Snapdragon Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7036 Snapdragon Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 7036 Snapdragon Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7036 Snapdragon Dr. offers parking.
Does 7036 Snapdragon Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7036 Snapdragon Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7036 Snapdragon Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 7036 Snapdragon Dr. has a pool.
Does 7036 Snapdragon Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7036 Snapdragon Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7036 Snapdragon Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7036 Snapdragon Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
