Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

692 Laguna Dr

692 Laguna Drive · No Longer Available
Location

692 Laguna Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
692 Laguna Dr Available 07/11/20 Stylish 3BR Condo in the Heart of the Village!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Lovely 2,086 sq ft 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Condo in the heart of Carlsbad Village! Short bike ride to the beach and wonderful Carlsbad shops and dining. The downstairs living space offers a spacious open floor plan, bonus room, perfect for an office or craft room, powder room, hand scraped hardwood floors and a beautifully upgraded kitchen. The kitchen features silestone counter tops, gas cooktop, hardwood cabinets and all black stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, the large master bedroom features French doors that lead to a cozy balcony. The master bathroom features granite counter tops, stylish fixtures and custom stone and tile work. The second bedroom is a good size and offers plenty of closet space. Down the hall is the extra-large third bedroom, which could be used as an additional family room if desired. The home also features on over sized two car garage, which offers wall to wall storage in addition to built in overhead storage. The backyard patio area is very private and low maintenance, a great place to unwind over an evening meal. The home is also equipped with AC, and offers ceiling fans in almost every room. Do not miss out on this incredible home, call today to schedule a showing!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,125.

PETS:
Cat, Dog Under 20 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Evening Lights
Refrigerator
Microwave
Cooktop
Trash Compactor
Oven
Dishwasher
Gas Fireplace
Patio
Dining Area
2 Story
Storage space
Living Room
Balcony
Hardwood floors
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
2 Car Garage
Home Owners Assoc.
Plantation Shutters

SCHOOLS:
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/692-Laguna-Dr--Carlsbad-CA-92008-1462/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5831270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 692 Laguna Dr have any available units?
692 Laguna Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 692 Laguna Dr have?
Some of 692 Laguna Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 692 Laguna Dr currently offering any rent specials?
692 Laguna Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 692 Laguna Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 692 Laguna Dr is pet friendly.
Does 692 Laguna Dr offer parking?
Yes, 692 Laguna Dr offers parking.
Does 692 Laguna Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 692 Laguna Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 692 Laguna Dr have a pool?
No, 692 Laguna Dr does not have a pool.
Does 692 Laguna Dr have accessible units?
No, 692 Laguna Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 692 Laguna Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 692 Laguna Dr has units with dishwashers.

