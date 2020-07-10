Amenities

692 Laguna Dr Available 07/11/20 Stylish 3BR Condo in the Heart of the Village!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Lovely 2,086 sq ft 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Condo in the heart of Carlsbad Village! Short bike ride to the beach and wonderful Carlsbad shops and dining. The downstairs living space offers a spacious open floor plan, bonus room, perfect for an office or craft room, powder room, hand scraped hardwood floors and a beautifully upgraded kitchen. The kitchen features silestone counter tops, gas cooktop, hardwood cabinets and all black stainless steel appliances. Upstairs, the large master bedroom features French doors that lead to a cozy balcony. The master bathroom features granite counter tops, stylish fixtures and custom stone and tile work. The second bedroom is a good size and offers plenty of closet space. Down the hall is the extra-large third bedroom, which could be used as an additional family room if desired. The home also features on over sized two car garage, which offers wall to wall storage in addition to built in overhead storage. The backyard patio area is very private and low maintenance, a great place to unwind over an evening meal. The home is also equipped with AC, and offers ceiling fans in almost every room. Do not miss out on this incredible home, call today to schedule a showing!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9,125.



PETS:

Cat, Dog Under 20 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Evening Lights

Refrigerator

Microwave

Cooktop

Trash Compactor

Oven

Dishwasher

Gas Fireplace

Patio

Dining Area

2 Story

Storage space

Living Room

Balcony

Hardwood floors

Tile Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

2 Car Garage

Home Owners Assoc.

Plantation Shutters



SCHOOLS:

