Carlsbad, CA
6849 Shearwaters Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 10:10 AM

6849 Shearwaters Drive

6849 Shearwaters Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6849 Shearwaters Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
6849 Shearwaters Drive Available 08/15/20 Lovely Single Story 2+BR/2BA Home in Harbor Pointe!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This single story home is located in the Harbor Pointe community. This wonderful floor plan offers an open living room and dining room area complete with a cozy fireplace. Former third bedroom converted into a bonus room which features French doors to small secluded patio. This room would make a great home office or playroom! The kitchen/nook combo is both bright and spacious featuring newer stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and gas stove. Kitchen and bathrooms feature beautiful granite counters and special touches throughout. It also offers a spacious patio area, and yes the landscaping is included! The back yard also features an observation deck for those beautiful Southern California sunsets. Located in a gated community with a large sparkling pool and spa. Walking distance to Pacific Rim Elementary School. Easy freeway access, close to shopping and the beach. Short drive or bike ride to the Beach!

Price: $3,295 Deposit: $3,000 Sq. Ft: 1,246
Bedrooms: 2+ Bathrooms: 2 Available: 8/15/2020
Lease: 1 Year

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8'238

PETS: Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog, Dog Under 40 lbs.Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
• Easy Freeway Access
• Non-Smoking Property
• Evening Lights
• Gated Property
• Stove
• Microwave
• Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
• Refrigerator
• Garbage Disposal
• Gas Fireplace
• Patio
• Eat in kitchen
• Dining Area
• 1 Story
• Storage space
• Living Room
• Downstairs Bedroom
• Balcony
• Vaulted Ceilings
• Tile Flooring
• Laminate Flooring
• Garage Laundry
• 2 Car Garage
• Community Spa
• Community Pool
• Home Owners Assoc.
• Gardener included
• Ocean View
• Vertical Blinds
• Faux Wood Blinds
• Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Pacific Rim
Middle School: Aviara Oaks
High School: Carlsbad High

LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6849-Shearwaters-Drive-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1655/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

Phone (760) 642-HOME | Fax (760) 434-7861

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
Sunday CLOSED

(RLNE2690483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6849 Shearwaters Drive have any available units?
6849 Shearwaters Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6849 Shearwaters Drive have?
Some of 6849 Shearwaters Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6849 Shearwaters Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6849 Shearwaters Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6849 Shearwaters Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6849 Shearwaters Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6849 Shearwaters Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6849 Shearwaters Drive offers parking.
Does 6849 Shearwaters Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6849 Shearwaters Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6849 Shearwaters Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6849 Shearwaters Drive has a pool.
Does 6849 Shearwaters Drive have accessible units?
No, 6849 Shearwaters Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6849 Shearwaters Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6849 Shearwaters Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
