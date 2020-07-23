Amenities
6849 Shearwaters Drive Available 08/15/20 Lovely Single Story 2+BR/2BA Home in Harbor Pointe!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This single story home is located in the Harbor Pointe community. This wonderful floor plan offers an open living room and dining room area complete with a cozy fireplace. Former third bedroom converted into a bonus room which features French doors to small secluded patio. This room would make a great home office or playroom! The kitchen/nook combo is both bright and spacious featuring newer stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and gas stove. Kitchen and bathrooms feature beautiful granite counters and special touches throughout. It also offers a spacious patio area, and yes the landscaping is included! The back yard also features an observation deck for those beautiful Southern California sunsets. Located in a gated community with a large sparkling pool and spa. Walking distance to Pacific Rim Elementary School. Easy freeway access, close to shopping and the beach. Short drive or bike ride to the Beach!
Price: $3,295 Deposit: $3,000 Sq. Ft: 1,246
Bedrooms: 2+ Bathrooms: 2 Available: 8/15/2020
Lease: 1 Year
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8'238
PETS: Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog, Dog Under 40 lbs.Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
• Easy Freeway Access
• Non-Smoking Property
• Evening Lights
• Gated Property
• Stove
• Microwave
• Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
• Refrigerator
• Garbage Disposal
• Gas Fireplace
• Patio
• Eat in kitchen
• Dining Area
• 1 Story
• Storage space
• Living Room
• Downstairs Bedroom
• Balcony
• Vaulted Ceilings
• Tile Flooring
• Laminate Flooring
• Garage Laundry
• 2 Car Garage
• Community Spa
• Community Pool
• Home Owners Assoc.
• Gardener included
• Ocean View
• Vertical Blinds
• Faux Wood Blinds
• Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Pacific Rim
Middle School: Aviara Oaks
High School: Carlsbad High
