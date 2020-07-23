Amenities

6849 Shearwaters Drive Available 08/15/20 Lovely Single Story 2+BR/2BA Home in Harbor Pointe!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This single story home is located in the Harbor Pointe community. This wonderful floor plan offers an open living room and dining room area complete with a cozy fireplace. Former third bedroom converted into a bonus room which features French doors to small secluded patio. This room would make a great home office or playroom! The kitchen/nook combo is both bright and spacious featuring newer stainless steel appliances including refrigerator and gas stove. Kitchen and bathrooms feature beautiful granite counters and special touches throughout. It also offers a spacious patio area, and yes the landscaping is included! The back yard also features an observation deck for those beautiful Southern California sunsets. Located in a gated community with a large sparkling pool and spa. Walking distance to Pacific Rim Elementary School. Easy freeway access, close to shopping and the beach. Short drive or bike ride to the Beach!



Price: $3,295 Deposit: $3,000 Sq. Ft: 1,246

Bedrooms: 2+ Bathrooms: 2 Available: 8/15/2020

Lease: 1 Year



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $8'238



PETS: Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog, Dog Under 40 lbs.Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

• Easy Freeway Access

• Non-Smoking Property

• Evening Lights

• Gated Property

• Stove

• Microwave

• Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

• Refrigerator

• Garbage Disposal

• Gas Fireplace

• Patio

• Eat in kitchen

• Dining Area

• 1 Story

• Storage space

• Living Room

• Downstairs Bedroom

• Balcony

• Vaulted Ceilings

• Tile Flooring

• Laminate Flooring

• Garage Laundry

• 2 Car Garage

• Community Spa

• Community Pool

• Home Owners Assoc.

• Gardener included

• Ocean View

• Vertical Blinds

• Faux Wood Blinds

• Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Pacific Rim

Middle School: Aviara Oaks

High School: Carlsbad High



LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6849-Shearwaters-Drive-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1655/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



Phone (760) 642-HOME | Fax (760) 434-7861



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm

Sunday CLOSED



