Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

6825 LUCIERNAGA COURT

6825 Luciernaga Court · No Longer Available
Location

6825 Luciernaga Court, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

6825 LUCIERNAGA COURT Available 09/16/19 Charming La Costa Townhome - Available September 16th for move-in!

Spacious and open 2 story town-home with its own private fenced yard in a quiet cul-de-sac. Refinished in 2017, this home features 'beachwood' style flooring, stainless appliances, custom paint, and a very large 2 car garage. This home's central location provides easy access to I-5, schools (La Costa), shopping, golf and restaurants. Owner provides a refrigerator, tenant will need to bring washer and dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. NO pets or smoking. Security Deposit $3,300. Two year lease.

Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($9,900.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners.
Must obtain renters insurance.

Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5101531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

