Amenities
6825 LUCIERNAGA COURT Available 09/16/19 Charming La Costa Townhome - Available September 16th for move-in!
Spacious and open 2 story town-home with its own private fenced yard in a quiet cul-de-sac. Refinished in 2017, this home features 'beachwood' style flooring, stainless appliances, custom paint, and a very large 2 car garage. This home's central location provides easy access to I-5, schools (La Costa), shopping, golf and restaurants. Owner provides a refrigerator, tenant will need to bring washer and dryer. Tenant pays all utilities. NO pets or smoking. Security Deposit $3,300. Two year lease.
Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($9,900.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners.
Must obtain renters insurance.
No Pets Allowed
