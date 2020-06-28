Amenities

Lovely Town Home with Golf Course View! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Located in the beautiful Sanderling gated community, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has much to offer. Split level, 1,481 sq ft, features updated kitchen with granite counter tops, all appliances are included. Backyard has been recently redone with slate pavers. Gorgeous views of the lovely Aviara Golf Course can be enjoyed from the backyard, living room and master bedroom. Upstairs you have a dual master and good size loft space. Half bath down stairs. Spacious 2 car garage, with built in storage and washer & dryer. Brand new AC & Furnace. Community pool and spa.



Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,938.



PETS: No Pets



Elementary School: Aviara Oaks Elementary



Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School



High School: Carlsbad High School



There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6815-Adolphia-Dr-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1773/



