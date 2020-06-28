Amenities
Lovely Town Home with Golf Course View! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: Located in the beautiful Sanderling gated community, this 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has much to offer. Split level, 1,481 sq ft, features updated kitchen with granite counter tops, all appliances are included. Backyard has been recently redone with slate pavers. Gorgeous views of the lovely Aviara Golf Course can be enjoyed from the backyard, living room and master bedroom. Upstairs you have a dual master and good size loft space. Half bath down stairs. Spacious 2 car garage, with built in storage and washer & dryer. Brand new AC & Furnace. Community pool and spa.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,938.
PETS: No Pets
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Gated Property
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Fire Place
Family Room
2 Story
Patio
Dining Area
Upgraded Carpeting
Washer/ Dryer
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Golf Course View
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Aviara Oaks Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6815-Adolphia-Dr-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1773/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE4009220)