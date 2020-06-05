Amenities

6812 Adolphia Drive Available 05/24/19 Sanderling In Aviara 3BR/2.5BTH Bright Home With Greenbelt View!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Rare, end-unit overlooking the greenbelt! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is light and bright. Located in the desirable gated community of Sanderling in Aviara, near excellent schools, shopping, golf and restaurants, this End Unit boasts fenced rear patio with built-in BBQ and fruit trees. Your Master Bedroom and ensuite are on the lower level, with 2 additional bedrooms and guest bathroom upstairs. 2-car large garage with washer and dryer. This gated community with pool and spa is a great place to call home!! One small dog will be considered upon approval. Call today for a showing and start enjoying the Aviara lifestyle!

Details

Price: $3,195 Deposit: $2,995 Sq. Ft: 1,707

Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Available: 5/24/2019



Lease: 1 Year



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7'988



PETS:

Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 40 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:



Gated Property

Non-Smoking Property

Dishwasher

Oven

Garbage Disposal

Cooktop

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Microwave

Gas Fireplace

2 Story

Patio

Eat in kitchen

Dining Area

Vaulted Ceilings

Living Room

Downstairs Bedroom

Tile Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Hardwood floors

Garage Laundry

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Home Owners Assoc.

Greenbelt View

Faux Wood Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Aviara Oaks Elementary

Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6812-Adolphia-Drive-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1737/



