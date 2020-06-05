All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 2 2019

6812 Adolphia Drive

6812 Adolphia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6812 Adolphia Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Aviara

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
6812 Adolphia Drive Available 05/24/19 Sanderling In Aviara 3BR/2.5BTH Bright Home With Greenbelt View!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Rare, end-unit overlooking the greenbelt! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is light and bright. Located in the desirable gated community of Sanderling in Aviara, near excellent schools, shopping, golf and restaurants, this End Unit boasts fenced rear patio with built-in BBQ and fruit trees. Your Master Bedroom and ensuite are on the lower level, with 2 additional bedrooms and guest bathroom upstairs. 2-car large garage with washer and dryer. This gated community with pool and spa is a great place to call home!! One small dog will be considered upon approval. Call today for a showing and start enjoying the Aviara lifestyle!
760-434-7373 x. 0

Details
Price: $3,195 Deposit: $2,995 Sq. Ft: 1,707
Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 2.5 Available: 5/24/2019

Lease: 1 Year

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7'988

PETS:
Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 40 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:

Gated Property
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Oven
Garbage Disposal
Cooktop
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Microwave
Gas Fireplace
2 Story
Patio
Eat in kitchen
Dining Area
Vaulted Ceilings
Living Room
Downstairs Bedroom
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Hardwood floors
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.
Greenbelt View
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Aviara Oaks Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6812-Adolphia-Drive-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1737/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE3483479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

