Carlsbad, CA
6737 Camphor Pl
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

6737 Camphor Pl

6737 Camphor Place · No Longer Available
Location

6737 Camphor Place, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
4 Bedroom with Solar Panels, Media Room, and Ocean View!!! - GORGEOUS 2 story, 4 bedroom option with one being on first floor, over 3,200 sq ft, bonus media room with built in projector and recliner seats, den on the second level, air conditioning. 3 car garage with storage cabinets. OCEAN VIEWS from almost every room in the home, media room, den, master, both living and family rooms, and dining room! SOLAR Panels to help with utility cost! NEW carpet! Open concept kitchen with large island, plenty of storage cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas burner cook-top, double ovens, master en suite has dual sinks and vanity stations, tub and stand up shower. Back yard has built in BBQ, fire-pit, and stunning ocean views. Located in Aviara/Poinsettia cross streets, in a wonderful school district, easy access to freeway, near shopping, dining entertainment, and minutes to the beach. 42 acre Poinsettia Park is around the corner that includes picnic and BBQ areas, 10 tennis courts, 3 softball/baseball fields, multi-use athletic turfed field, basketball court, children's play areas.

SMALL pets may be considered on a case by case basis, renter's liability insurance required to move in and be kept current throughout tenancy, fridge and washer/dryer included in the rent, Landscaper provided for by the Owner, all utilities are tenant responsibility. SOLAR panels are included.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

(RLNE5026599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6737 Camphor Pl have any available units?
6737 Camphor Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6737 Camphor Pl have?
Some of 6737 Camphor Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6737 Camphor Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6737 Camphor Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6737 Camphor Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6737 Camphor Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6737 Camphor Pl offer parking?
Yes, 6737 Camphor Pl offers parking.
Does 6737 Camphor Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6737 Camphor Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6737 Camphor Pl have a pool?
No, 6737 Camphor Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6737 Camphor Pl have accessible units?
No, 6737 Camphor Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6737 Camphor Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6737 Camphor Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
