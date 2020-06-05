6737 Camphor Pl

Amenities

4 Bedroom with Solar Panels, Media Room, and Ocean View!!! - GORGEOUS 2 story, 4 bedroom option with one being on first floor, over 3,200 sq ft, bonus media room with built in projector and recliner seats, den on the second level, air conditioning. 3 car garage with storage cabinets. OCEAN VIEWS from almost every room in the home, media room, den, master, both living and family rooms, and dining room! SOLAR Panels to help with utility cost! NEW carpet! Open concept kitchen with large island, plenty of storage cabinets, stainless steel appliances, gas burner cook-top, double ovens, master en suite has dual sinks and vanity stations, tub and stand up shower. Back yard has built in BBQ, fire-pit, and stunning ocean views. Located in Aviara/Poinsettia cross streets, in a wonderful school district, easy access to freeway, near shopping, dining entertainment, and minutes to the beach. 42 acre Poinsettia Park is around the corner that includes picnic and BBQ areas, 10 tennis courts, 3 softball/baseball fields, multi-use athletic turfed field, basketball court, children's play areas.



SMALL pets may be considered on a case by case basis, renter's liability insurance required to move in and be kept current throughout tenancy, fridge and washer/dryer included in the rent, Landscaper provided for by the Owner, all utilities are tenant responsibility. SOLAR panels are included.



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



