6717 Lonicera Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous ocean views from this large home in the desirable Mariners Point development. This four bedroom, three bath home includes new earthtone paint throughout, new carpeting, cathedral ceilings and a full bedroom and bath downstairs. The spacious master bedroom suite includes a large deck with beautiful ocean views, walk in closet, dual sinks sinks and a separated tub and shower. Take advantage of the large loft area upstairs with built in cabinets. The exterior features brand new colored concrete, new exterior paint and a gorgeous pool and spa with two water features. Carlsbad school district. Within blocks of the highly coveted Pacific Rim Elementary. Three car garage. No pets unless certified service animals. Equal Housing Opportunity. Visit our website at: www.AllinvestorsRealty.com for additional photos or to submit an application. Call our office at 760.547.5387 to schedule an appointment to view this home. First come, first served. CABRE#01134376.