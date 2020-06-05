All apartments in Carlsbad
6717 Lonicera Street
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:37 PM

6717 Lonicera Street

6717 Lonicera Street · No Longer Available
Location

6717 Lonicera Street, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous ocean views from this large home in the desirable Mariners Point development. This four bedroom, three bath home includes new earthtone paint throughout, new carpeting, cathedral ceilings and a full bedroom and bath downstairs. The spacious master bedroom suite includes a large deck with beautiful ocean views, walk in closet, dual sinks sinks and a separated tub and shower. Take advantage of the large loft area upstairs with built in cabinets. The exterior features brand new colored concrete, new exterior paint and a gorgeous pool and spa with two water features. Carlsbad school district. Within blocks of the highly coveted Pacific Rim Elementary. Three car garage. No pets unless certified service animals. Equal Housing Opportunity. Visit our website at: www.AllinvestorsRealty.com for additional photos or to submit an application. Call our office at 760.547.5387 to schedule an appointment to view this home. First come, first served. CABRE#01134376.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6717 Lonicera Street have any available units?
6717 Lonicera Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6717 Lonicera Street have?
Some of 6717 Lonicera Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6717 Lonicera Street currently offering any rent specials?
6717 Lonicera Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6717 Lonicera Street pet-friendly?
No, 6717 Lonicera Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6717 Lonicera Street offer parking?
Yes, 6717 Lonicera Street does offer parking.
Does 6717 Lonicera Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6717 Lonicera Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6717 Lonicera Street have a pool?
Yes, 6717 Lonicera Street has a pool.
Does 6717 Lonicera Street have accessible units?
No, 6717 Lonicera Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6717 Lonicera Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6717 Lonicera Street does not have units with dishwashers.
