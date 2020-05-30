All apartments in Carlsbad
6469 Terraza Portico
6469 Terraza Portico

6469 Terraza Portico · No Longer Available
Location

6469 Terraza Portico, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3BD/2.5BA-Gated Community of Rancho Carillo. Pool! Pets ok! 2 attached garages! - Rent $2995
Deposit $2995
Pets OK with owner approval and additional deposit

Address: 6469 Terraza Portico Carlsbad CA 92009

*Gated Community
*Community Pool
*2 stories
2 attached garages
*Bright , open floor pan
*Private balcony off master
*Walk in Closets
*Pets OK with deposit

Beautiful townhome located in Portico, a private gated community of Rancho Carrillo. Wonderful, quiet neighborhood! Live in a tropical paradise all year long! This perfect home has a bright and open floorplan! Over-sized master bedroom, bath and walk-in closet with private balcony. Hardwood floors downstairs, carpets upstairs. Fireplace in living room. Large private yard has access to community pool. Two-separate 1 car attached garages. Enjoy all the amenities...community pool, spa, walking trails and great schools! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets ok upon owner approval and deposit. Won't last long! Call Kim @ 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com.

(RLNE3699985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6469 Terraza Portico have any available units?
6469 Terraza Portico doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6469 Terraza Portico have?
Some of 6469 Terraza Portico's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6469 Terraza Portico currently offering any rent specials?
6469 Terraza Portico is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6469 Terraza Portico pet-friendly?
No, 6469 Terraza Portico is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6469 Terraza Portico offer parking?
Yes, 6469 Terraza Portico offers parking.
Does 6469 Terraza Portico have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6469 Terraza Portico does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6469 Terraza Portico have a pool?
Yes, 6469 Terraza Portico has a pool.
Does 6469 Terraza Portico have accessible units?
No, 6469 Terraza Portico does not have accessible units.
Does 6469 Terraza Portico have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6469 Terraza Portico has units with dishwashers.
