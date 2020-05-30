Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

3BD/2.5BA-Gated Community of Rancho Carillo. Pool! Pets ok! 2 attached garages! - Rent $2995

Deposit $2995

Pets OK with owner approval and additional deposit



Address: 6469 Terraza Portico Carlsbad CA 92009



*Gated Community

*Community Pool

*2 stories

2 attached garages

*Bright , open floor pan

*Private balcony off master

*Walk in Closets

*Pets OK with deposit



Beautiful townhome located in Portico, a private gated community of Rancho Carrillo. Wonderful, quiet neighborhood! Live in a tropical paradise all year long! This perfect home has a bright and open floorplan! Over-sized master bedroom, bath and walk-in closet with private balcony. Hardwood floors downstairs, carpets upstairs. Fireplace in living room. Large private yard has access to community pool. Two-separate 1 car attached garages. Enjoy all the amenities...community pool, spa, walking trails and great schools! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets ok upon owner approval and deposit. Won't last long! Call Kim @ 760-722-2114 or email at kim@ranchandsea.com.



