Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

6400 Jasper Way

6400 Jasper Way · No Longer Available
Location

6400 Jasper Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Greens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 4BD La Costa Greens home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful corner lot, 4 bed, 3 bath view-home in Sol Terra community of La Costa Greens. Large open floor plan with large beautiful lovely kitchen, beautiful granite and stainless appliances. Spacious bedrooms with laundry and office/loft upstairs. Long driveway with 2 car garage, solar and tankless water heater. Plantation shutters and private backyard with drought resistant landscaping. Panoramic canyon views from second floor master bedroom and balcony. Great school district and shopping.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $10,750

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 10 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Gas Fireplace
Fire Place
Living Room
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Eat in kitchen
Dining Area
Hardwood floors
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Gardener included
Faux Wood Blinds
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Aviara Oaks Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Sage Creek High
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6400-Jasper-Way-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1880/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4953838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

