Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 4BD La Costa Greens home! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Beautiful corner lot, 4 bed, 3 bath view-home in Sol Terra community of La Costa Greens. Large open floor plan with large beautiful lovely kitchen, beautiful granite and stainless appliances. Spacious bedrooms with laundry and office/loft upstairs. Long driveway with 2 car garage, solar and tankless water heater. Plantation shutters and private backyard with drought resistant landscaping. Panoramic canyon views from second floor master bedroom and balcony. Great school district and shopping.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $10,750



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Dog Under 10 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Microwave

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Dishwasher

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Gas Fireplace

Fire Place

Living Room

Downstairs Bedroom

2 Story

Eat in kitchen

Dining Area

Hardwood floors

Laundry Room (Upstairs)

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Gardener included

Faux Wood Blinds

Plantation Shutters

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Aviara Oaks Elementary

Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School

High School: Sage Creek High

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6400-Jasper-Way-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1880/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



