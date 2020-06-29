6390 Alexandri Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

2BR 2 BA, Updated 2nd Floor Town Home. 2 Car Garage. Gated Community w/ Pool/Spa. - Newly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home in the gated community of Brindisi in Carlsbad. Corner, upstairs unit features new paint and window coverings, newer appliances and 2 car garage with lots of storage. Private balcony. Washer/Dryer included. Full privileges to community pool and spa. Located next to Poinsettia Park. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-5. Minutes from the beach! Sorry, no pets.



Contact John Vogel, Cal DRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays HOA. Tenant liability insurance required.



Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5403496)