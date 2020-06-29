All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

6390 Alexandri Cir

6390 Alexandri Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6390 Alexandri Circle, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2BR 2 BA, Updated 2nd Floor Town Home. 2 Car Garage. Gated Community w/ Pool/Spa. - Newly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath town home in the gated community of Brindisi in Carlsbad. Corner, upstairs unit features new paint and window coverings, newer appliances and 2 car garage with lots of storage. Private balcony. Washer/Dryer included. Full privileges to community pool and spa. Located next to Poinsettia Park. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and easy access to I-5. Minutes from the beach! Sorry, no pets.

Contact John Vogel, Cal DRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Owner pays HOA. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5403496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6390 Alexandri Cir have any available units?
6390 Alexandri Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6390 Alexandri Cir have?
Some of 6390 Alexandri Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6390 Alexandri Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6390 Alexandri Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6390 Alexandri Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6390 Alexandri Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6390 Alexandri Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6390 Alexandri Cir offers parking.
Does 6390 Alexandri Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6390 Alexandri Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6390 Alexandri Cir have a pool?
Yes, 6390 Alexandri Cir has a pool.
Does 6390 Alexandri Cir have accessible units?
No, 6390 Alexandri Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6390 Alexandri Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6390 Alexandri Cir has units with dishwashers.
