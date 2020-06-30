All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6272 Via Trato.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6272 Via Trato
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

6272 Via Trato

6272 Via Trato · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6272 Via Trato, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
6272 Via Trato Available 02/08/20 Carlsbad Quiet End-Unit Townhouse! - Carlsbad Quiet End-Unit Townhouse! This townhouse in the Rancho Carrillo Cascada community features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a bonus room! A 2-Car Garage and the bonus room located on the ground level, with the main floor featuring all living spaces, 1 bedroom, and one bathroom. The top floor features double master bedrooms. The large, open living area boasts hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen has an abundance of storage and tiled counter-tops. The community features a pool and spa and childrens play area. There is an additional clubhouse with pool.

For all showings, please call Heather at 619-405-1261

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2,775.00
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes.
- PETS: Upon owner approval
- Term: Min 1 year.

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #02090924

***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information.***

(RLNE5414957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6272 Via Trato have any available units?
6272 Via Trato doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6272 Via Trato have?
Some of 6272 Via Trato's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6272 Via Trato currently offering any rent specials?
6272 Via Trato is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6272 Via Trato pet-friendly?
No, 6272 Via Trato is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6272 Via Trato offer parking?
Yes, 6272 Via Trato offers parking.
Does 6272 Via Trato have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6272 Via Trato does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6272 Via Trato have a pool?
Yes, 6272 Via Trato has a pool.
Does 6272 Via Trato have accessible units?
No, 6272 Via Trato does not have accessible units.
Does 6272 Via Trato have units with dishwashers?
No, 6272 Via Trato does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College