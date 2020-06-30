Amenities

6272 Via Trato Available 02/08/20 Carlsbad Quiet End-Unit Townhouse! - Carlsbad Quiet End-Unit Townhouse! This townhouse in the Rancho Carrillo Cascada community features 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a bonus room! A 2-Car Garage and the bonus room located on the ground level, with the main floor featuring all living spaces, 1 bedroom, and one bathroom. The top floor features double master bedrooms. The large, open living area boasts hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen has an abundance of storage and tiled counter-tops. The community features a pool and spa and childrens play area. There is an additional clubhouse with pool.



For all showings, please call Heather at 619-405-1261



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2,775.00

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes.

- PETS: Upon owner approval

- Term: Min 1 year.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"

3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Patrize Properties, Inc

2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249

Encinitas, CA 92024

CalBRE #02090924



***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Tenant to verify all information.***



(RLNE5414957)