Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6125 Paseo Ensillar
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:31 AM

6125 Paseo Ensillar

6125 Paseo Ensillar · No Longer Available
Location

6125 Paseo Ensillar, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Rancho Carrillo (Carlsbad) Townhome- Near Community Parks and Shopping Plazas! - Bright and charming townhome in the Serrano Rancho Carrillo community of Carlsbad, quick drive to Bressi Ranch shopping plazas and more! This townhome features three bedrooms, two bathrooms with 1,044 SqFt. The entryway opens to the townhome's foyer with the master bedroom and ensuite bathroom located on the first floor. The bedroom features a spacious closet, a private patio and en suite bathroom with a shower/tub combo. Stairs from the foyer lead you to the main living floor with a family room, dining area and a balcony overlooking the community. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite tile countertops and views into the living room.

Two guest bedrooms are located on the second floor that share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. Other features of the townhome include central air conditioning, vinyl flooring, stacked washer/dryer and includes an attached two car garage. The community offers residents access to a communal pool, spa and clubhouse. Water service included in the rental rate, tenant will be responsible for all other utilities. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

This property is situated in the highly rated San Marcos Union School District (Carrillo Elementary School, San Elijo Middle School, San Marcos High School). It is a short drive to local grocery stores and restaurants in the nearby Bressi Ranch plaza and San Marcos shopping and dining district. The townhome is close to nearby community parks and walking trails. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access to Highway 78 and Interstate 5. Trips to unspoiled Encinitas, Cardiff by the Sea, Carlsbad or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also within convenient distance.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click Apply Online to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5636534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6125 Paseo Ensillar have any available units?
6125 Paseo Ensillar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6125 Paseo Ensillar have?
Some of 6125 Paseo Ensillar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6125 Paseo Ensillar currently offering any rent specials?
6125 Paseo Ensillar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6125 Paseo Ensillar pet-friendly?
Yes, 6125 Paseo Ensillar is pet friendly.
Does 6125 Paseo Ensillar offer parking?
Yes, 6125 Paseo Ensillar offers parking.
Does 6125 Paseo Ensillar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6125 Paseo Ensillar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6125 Paseo Ensillar have a pool?
Yes, 6125 Paseo Ensillar has a pool.
Does 6125 Paseo Ensillar have accessible units?
No, 6125 Paseo Ensillar does not have accessible units.
Does 6125 Paseo Ensillar have units with dishwashers?
No, 6125 Paseo Ensillar does not have units with dishwashers.

