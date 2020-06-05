6125 Paseo Ensillar

Amenities

Rancho Carrillo (Carlsbad) Townhome- Near Community Parks and Shopping Plazas! - Bright and charming townhome in the Serrano Rancho Carrillo community of Carlsbad, quick drive to Bressi Ranch shopping plazas and more! This townhome features three bedrooms, two bathrooms with 1,044 SqFt. The entryway opens to the townhome's foyer with the master bedroom and ensuite bathroom located on the first floor. The bedroom features a spacious closet, a private patio and en suite bathroom with a shower/tub combo. Stairs from the foyer lead you to the main living floor with a family room, dining area and a balcony overlooking the community. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite tile countertops and views into the living room.



Two guest bedrooms are located on the second floor that share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. Other features of the townhome include central air conditioning, vinyl flooring, stacked washer/dryer and includes an attached two car garage. The community offers residents access to a communal pool, spa and clubhouse. Water service included in the rental rate, tenant will be responsible for all other utilities. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



This property is situated in the highly rated San Marcos Union School District (Carrillo Elementary School, San Elijo Middle School, San Marcos High School). It is a short drive to local grocery stores and restaurants in the nearby Bressi Ranch plaza and San Marcos shopping and dining district. The townhome is close to nearby community parks and walking trails. Commuting is easily accessible with nearby access to Highway 78 and Interstate 5. Trips to unspoiled Encinitas, Cardiff by the Sea, Carlsbad or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course are also within convenient distance.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agents, brokers, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



