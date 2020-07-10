6008 Rancho Bravado

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely 4 Bedroom + Large Loft / 3 Baths w/ 3 Car Garage at the end of a cul-de-sac in the fabulous community of Rancho Carillo. Stunning panoramic canyon views w/ large backyard. Gourmet kitchen w/ center island & spacious step-in pantry. Brand new carpet through out. All 4 bedrooms upstairs + large open loft w/ ceiling fan. Master bedroom has oversized balcony that is open to gorgeous canyon views w/ privacy, 2 large walk-in closets & large bathroom. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms. This is a must see!