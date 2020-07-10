All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated July 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

6008 Rancho Bravado

6008 Rancho Bravado · No Longer Available
Location

6008 Rancho Bravado, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 4 Bedroom + Large Loft / 3 Baths w/ 3 Car Garage at the end of a cul-de-sac in the fabulous community of Rancho Carillo. Stunning panoramic canyon views w/ large backyard. Gourmet kitchen w/ center island & spacious step-in pantry. Brand new carpet through out. All 4 bedrooms upstairs + large open loft w/ ceiling fan. Master bedroom has oversized balcony that is open to gorgeous canyon views w/ privacy, 2 large walk-in closets & large bathroom. Walk-in closets in all bedrooms. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 Rancho Bravado have any available units?
6008 Rancho Bravado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6008 Rancho Bravado have?
Some of 6008 Rancho Bravado's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 Rancho Bravado currently offering any rent specials?
6008 Rancho Bravado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 Rancho Bravado pet-friendly?
No, 6008 Rancho Bravado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6008 Rancho Bravado offer parking?
Yes, 6008 Rancho Bravado offers parking.
Does 6008 Rancho Bravado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6008 Rancho Bravado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 Rancho Bravado have a pool?
Yes, 6008 Rancho Bravado has a pool.
Does 6008 Rancho Bravado have accessible units?
No, 6008 Rancho Bravado does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 Rancho Bravado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6008 Rancho Bravado has units with dishwashers.
