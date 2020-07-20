6007 PASEO AIROSO

Amenities

3 bdrm + Loft on Cul de Sac in Carlsbad - 3 Bdrm 2.5 Bath + Large upstairs Loft on a Cul de Sac Street in the Rancho Carillo Community in Cralsbad. Wood & Tile flooring downstairs. Living Room with a cozy Fireplace. Formal Dinning Room. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances. Upstairs laundry room. Large Backyard. May consider small dog... Acclaimed Carlsbad School Dist. Renters Insurance required. Contact for more info or to schedule a showing

