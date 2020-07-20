6007 Paseo Airoso, Carlsbad, CA 92009 Rancho Carillo
3 bdrm + Loft on Cul de Sac in Carlsbad - 3 Bdrm 2.5 Bath + Large upstairs Loft on a Cul de Sac Street in the Rancho Carillo Community in Cralsbad. Wood & Tile flooring downstairs. Living Room with a cozy Fireplace. Formal Dinning Room. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances. Upstairs laundry room. Large Backyard. May consider small dog... Acclaimed Carlsbad School Dist. Renters Insurance required. Contact for more info or to schedule a showing Landtrek Property Management #00812129
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
