Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:23 AM

5578 Coyote Court

5578 Coyote Court · No Longer Available
Location

5578 Coyote Court, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rancho Carlsbad

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fantastic North Carlsbad home in the gated Terraces at Sunny Creek. This amazing 4 bedroom 3 bath home is located just 3 miles to Carlsbad Village, shopping, restaurants and beautiful beaches! The open concept kitchen and living area is highly upgraded with custom cabinetry, gorgeous countertops, backsplash, and top-of-the-line Kitchen Aid stainless appliances. This entertainer's kitchen has everything including a separate crushed ice refrigerator! Enjoy the cozy fireplace while cooking and dining. Expansive LaCantina folding doors open onto a private tropical backyard oasis with beautiful canyon views. This outdoor living paradise features a sparkling pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and bar, fire pit, outdoor shower, and an Avocado tree that produces more Avocados than you could ever eat! The massive 3-car garage with epoxy floors and high-end tool storage cabinetry is perfect for a car enthusiast or for home projects This awesome home is also located in the highly rated Carlsbad school district. . From the whole house fan, built in ice maker and upgrades throughout, this home is so tastefully appointed and shows in pristine condition. Call Nick today at 760-585-5841 to view this amazing home. Priced at $4,995/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5578 Coyote Court have any available units?
5578 Coyote Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 5578 Coyote Court have?
Some of 5578 Coyote Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5578 Coyote Court currently offering any rent specials?
5578 Coyote Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5578 Coyote Court pet-friendly?
No, 5578 Coyote Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 5578 Coyote Court offer parking?
Yes, 5578 Coyote Court offers parking.
Does 5578 Coyote Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5578 Coyote Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5578 Coyote Court have a pool?
Yes, 5578 Coyote Court has a pool.
Does 5578 Coyote Court have accessible units?
No, 5578 Coyote Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5578 Coyote Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5578 Coyote Court does not have units with dishwashers.

