5578 Coyote Court

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Fantastic North Carlsbad home in the gated Terraces at Sunny Creek. This amazing 4 bedroom 3 bath home is located just 3 miles to Carlsbad Village, shopping, restaurants and beautiful beaches! The open concept kitchen and living area is highly upgraded with custom cabinetry, gorgeous countertops, backsplash, and top-of-the-line Kitchen Aid stainless appliances. This entertainer's kitchen has everything including a separate crushed ice refrigerator! Enjoy the cozy fireplace while cooking and dining. Expansive LaCantina folding doors open onto a private tropical backyard oasis with beautiful canyon views. This outdoor living paradise features a sparkling pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and bar, fire pit, outdoor shower, and an Avocado tree that produces more Avocados than you could ever eat! The massive 3-car garage with epoxy floors and high-end tool storage cabinetry is perfect for a car enthusiast or for home projects This awesome home is also located in the highly rated Carlsbad school district. . From the whole house fan, built in ice maker and upgrades throughout, this home is so tastefully appointed and shows in pristine condition. Call Nick today at 760-585-5841 to view this amazing home. Priced at $4,995/month.