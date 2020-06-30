All apartments in Carlsbad
5480 Los Robles Drive
Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

5480 Los Robles Drive

5480 Los Robles Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5480 Los Robles Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
South Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
hot tub
Beach House with Pool - This is beach living at its finest. 1 Block to the beach! Exclusive private beach access! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, just under 1500 Sq ft home in the highly coveted community of Terramar. Your new home features a NEW beautifully designed backyard with pool, hot tub, artificial turf and a gas fire pit to enjoy on those cooler evenings. Pool and hot tub controlled by your smart phone and solar heated. Gardening covered by the owner!

Inside you'll enjoy travertine flooring, granite countertops, and delightful touches throughout. Special features include outside shower and spa.

Please call our office to schedule a showing, (760) 602-0221.

Arrow Real Estate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5451995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5480 Los Robles Drive have any available units?
5480 Los Robles Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 5480 Los Robles Drive have?
Some of 5480 Los Robles Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5480 Los Robles Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5480 Los Robles Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5480 Los Robles Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5480 Los Robles Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 5480 Los Robles Drive offer parking?
No, 5480 Los Robles Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5480 Los Robles Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5480 Los Robles Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5480 Los Robles Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5480 Los Robles Drive has a pool.
Does 5480 Los Robles Drive have accessible units?
No, 5480 Los Robles Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5480 Los Robles Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5480 Los Robles Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

