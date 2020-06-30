5480 Los Robles Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities fire pit pool hot tub

Beach House with Pool - This is beach living at its finest. 1 Block to the beach! Exclusive private beach access! 3 bedroom, 2 bath, just under 1500 Sq ft home in the highly coveted community of Terramar. Your new home features a NEW beautifully designed backyard with pool, hot tub, artificial turf and a gas fire pit to enjoy on those cooler evenings. Pool and hot tub controlled by your smart phone and solar heated. Gardening covered by the owner!



Inside you'll enjoy travertine flooring, granite countertops, and delightful touches throughout. Special features include outside shower and spa.



No Pets Allowed



