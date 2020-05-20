All apartments in Carlsbad
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5430 Carlsbad Boulevard, Carlsbad, CA 92008
South Beach

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 4.5 baths, $12500 · Avail. now

$12,500

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 5133 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
internet access
Panoramic views of the Pacific from all 3 levels of this completely-remodeled *furnished* 5100+ square-foot 2-story oceanfront estate with roof deck, on the bluffs of Terramar Beach in Carlsbad, overlooking one of the most iconic surf breaks in Southern California. This property was featured on the tv show Lifestyles San Diego, and also featured by Sothebys worldwide. The views from this property likely rival some of the best in San Diego County, stretching from La Jolla to Catalina Island, the Flower Fields and more. This home has never been lived-in since completing a designer-orchestrated sweeping remodel and also being furnished by a professional designer, with extensive use of Pottery Barn and Restoration Hardware pieces.

Arrive at your circular driveway with plenty of parking, tropical landscaping with LED lighting, a privacy gate, outdoor shower and two-car garage, all of which is highlighted by your 5100+ square foot beach retreat.

The huge chefs kitchen includes a Viking Range, Viking wine fridge, two dishwashers, and an oversized high-end refrigerator. One side of the kitchen leads to a Pottery Barn table with seating for 12 that overlooks the ocean, and the other end of the kitchen feeds into the spacious family room, which looks out to the fire pit and water feature, and opens up via La Cantina style doors into the luxurious backyard for a San Diego indoor/outdoor lifestyle. The backyard has been completely remodeled with new pavers, fire pit, outdoor kitchen, bar area with mounted LED TV, water feature, tropical landscaping, landscape lighting and pottery barn furniture.

The downstairs also features 24 italian marble floors, a large living room that overlooks the ocean, multiple fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, coastal chandeliers, wainscoting, and a gorgeous winding staircase adorned with wainscoting, coastal sconces and a ~20 ceiling iced with an beautiful chandelier.

That staircase leads you to a second level that is covered with a Brazilian

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

