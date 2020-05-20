5430 Carlsbad Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking garage internet access

Panoramic views of the Pacific from all 3 levels of this completely-remodeled *furnished* 5100+ square-foot 2-story oceanfront estate with roof deck, on the bluffs of Terramar Beach in Carlsbad, overlooking one of the most iconic surf breaks in Southern California. This property was featured on the tv show Lifestyles San Diego, and also featured by Sothebys worldwide. The views from this property likely rival some of the best in San Diego County, stretching from La Jolla to Catalina Island, the Flower Fields and more. This home has never been lived-in since completing a designer-orchestrated sweeping remodel and also being furnished by a professional designer, with extensive use of Pottery Barn and Restoration Hardware pieces.



Arrive at your circular driveway with plenty of parking, tropical landscaping with LED lighting, a privacy gate, outdoor shower and two-car garage, all of which is highlighted by your 5100+ square foot beach retreat.



The huge chefs kitchen includes a Viking Range, Viking wine fridge, two dishwashers, and an oversized high-end refrigerator. One side of the kitchen leads to a Pottery Barn table with seating for 12 that overlooks the ocean, and the other end of the kitchen feeds into the spacious family room, which looks out to the fire pit and water feature, and opens up via La Cantina style doors into the luxurious backyard for a San Diego indoor/outdoor lifestyle. The backyard has been completely remodeled with new pavers, fire pit, outdoor kitchen, bar area with mounted LED TV, water feature, tropical landscaping, landscape lighting and pottery barn furniture.



The downstairs also features 24 italian marble floors, a large living room that overlooks the ocean, multiple fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, coastal chandeliers, wainscoting, and a gorgeous winding staircase adorned with wainscoting, coastal sconces and a ~20 ceiling iced with an beautiful chandelier.



That staircase leads you to a second level that is covered with a Brazilian



No Cats Allowed



